Hearts & Hand Grenades Announce US Tour Dates Supporting 'Smile Empty Soul'





Hearts & Hand Grenades recently dropped their latest full-length album Where I Begin via Eclipse Records. While leading up to the album's release, they band dropped three music videos for the singles "Burn (By My Fire)", "



Hearts & Hand Grenades tour dates supporting

5/8 - Knoxville TN, Open Chord

5/9 - Richmond VA, Ember

5/10 - Fredericksburg VA, Hard Times

5/11 - Mechanicsburg PA, Lovedrafts

5/13 - Bangor ME,

5/14 - Portland ME, Portland House of Music

5/15 - Manchester NH,

5/16 - Albany NY,

5/17 - Burlington VT, Higher Ground

5/18 - New Bedford MA, The Vault

5/19 - Hamden CT, Space Ballroom

5/21 - Buffalo NY, Rec Room

5/22 - Syracuse NY, The Song and Dance

5/24 - Clifton NJ, Dingbatz

5/25 - Elkton MD, Elkton

5/26 - Baltimore MD, Zen West

5/28 - Erie PA, Basement Transmissions

5/29 - Toledo OH, Ottawa Tavern

5/30 - Lakewood OH, Winchester Tavern

5/31 - Marietta OH, Adelphia

6/1 - Bucyrus OH, Dillingers Entertainment Center

For more information about Hearts & Hand Grenades and their "I Just Want My Rock" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer!



Hearts & Hand Grenades discograph:

Our Darkest Night (S) - 2024

Where I Begin (LP) - 2024

Human (S) - 2022

Between the Lines (LP) - 2021

Turning to Ashes (LP) - 2020



Hearts & Hand Grenades lineup:

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot off the heels of their recent critically acclaimed third full-length album release entitled Where I Begin, American NWOCR band Hearts & Hand Grenades are gearing up to hit the war drums as direct support to Smile Empty Soul on their upcoming The Rhythm of the War Drum Tour. The band will be doing over twenty gigs beginning May 8th and lasting through June 1st. See below for dates, venues, and additional information.Hearts & Hand Grenades recently dropped their latest full-length album Where I Begin via Eclipse Records. While leading up to the album's release, they band dropped three music videos for the singles "Burn (By My Fire)", " Better Off Alone ", and "I Just Want My Rock". In addition, the single "Burn (By My Fire)" shot like a bullet into the SMR Rock Chart, peaking at #11, an impressive debut for the band at Rock Radio. The album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jeremy Tabor at Triple Zero Music, and the art was created by 119 Design. Where I Begin takes us on a journey through the toxic politics of love and relations, tearing us up, rending us raw, leaving us burning to cinders. Get Where I Begin by Hearts & Hand Grenades at https://lnk.to/hrtwhr.Hearts & Hand Grenades tour dates supporting Smile Empty Soul:5/8 - Knoxville TN, Open Chord5/9 - Richmond VA, Ember Music Hall5/10 - Fredericksburg VA, Hard Times5/11 - Mechanicsburg PA, Lovedrafts5/13 - Bangor ME, Queen City Cinema Club5/14 - Portland ME, Portland House of Music5/15 - Manchester NH, Angel City Music Hall5/16 - Albany NY, Empire Underground5/17 - Burlington VT, Higher Ground5/18 - New Bedford MA, The Vault Music Hall5/19 - Hamden CT, Space Ballroom5/21 - Buffalo NY, Rec Room5/22 - Syracuse NY, The Song and Dance5/24 - Clifton NJ, Dingbatz5/25 - Elkton MD, Elkton Music Hall5/26 - Baltimore MD, Zen West5/28 - Erie PA, Basement Transmissions5/29 - Toledo OH, Ottawa Tavern5/30 - Lakewood OH, Winchester Tavern5/31 - Marietta OH, Adelphia6/1 - Bucyrus OH, Dillingers Entertainment CenterFor more information about Hearts & Hand Grenades and their "I Just Want My Rock" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer!Hearts & Hand Grenades discograph:Our Darkest Night (S) - 2024Where I Begin (LP) - 2024Human (S) - 2022Between the Lines (LP) - 2021Turning to Ashes (LP) - 2020Hearts & Hand Grenades lineup: Stephanie Wlosinski (lead vox, bass), Mike Bress (guitar, keyboard), Kenny Blesy (lead guitar), Cory Michalski (drums)



