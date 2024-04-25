Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 25/04/2024

Hearts & Hand Grenades Announce US Tour Dates Supporting 'Smile Empty Soul'

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
189 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
701 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
411 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
260 entries in 26 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
173 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
337 entries in 23 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
196 entries in 14 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
310 entries in 17 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
374 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
622 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
224 entries in 16 charts
Hearts & Hand Grenades Announce US Tour Dates Supporting 'Smile Empty Soul'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot off the heels of their recent critically acclaimed third full-length album release entitled Where I Begin, American NWOCR band Hearts & Hand Grenades are gearing up to hit the war drums as direct support to Smile Empty Soul on their upcoming The Rhythm of the War Drum Tour. The band will be doing over twenty gigs beginning May 8th and lasting through June 1st. See below for dates, venues, and additional information.

Hearts & Hand Grenades recently dropped their latest full-length album Where I Begin via Eclipse Records. While leading up to the album's release, they band dropped three music videos for the singles "Burn (By My Fire)", "Better Off Alone", and "I Just Want My Rock". In addition, the single "Burn (By My Fire)" shot like a bullet into the SMR Rock Chart, peaking at #11, an impressive debut for the band at Rock Radio. The album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jeremy Tabor at Triple Zero Music, and the art was created by 119 Design. Where I Begin takes us on a journey through the toxic politics of love and relations, tearing us up, rending us raw, leaving us burning to cinders. Get Where I Begin by Hearts & Hand Grenades at https://lnk.to/hrtwhr.

Hearts & Hand Grenades tour dates supporting Smile Empty Soul:
5/8 - Knoxville TN, Open Chord
5/9 - Richmond VA, Ember Music Hall
5/10 - Fredericksburg VA, Hard Times
5/11 - Mechanicsburg PA, Lovedrafts
5/13 - Bangor ME, Queen City Cinema Club
5/14 - Portland ME, Portland House of Music
5/15 - Manchester NH, Angel City Music Hall
5/16 - Albany NY, Empire Underground
5/17 - Burlington VT, Higher Ground
5/18 - New Bedford MA, The Vault Music Hall
5/19 - Hamden CT, Space Ballroom
5/21 - Buffalo NY, Rec Room
5/22 - Syracuse NY, The Song and Dance
5/24 - Clifton NJ, Dingbatz
5/25 - Elkton MD, Elkton Music Hall
5/26 - Baltimore MD, Zen West
5/28 - Erie PA, Basement Transmissions
5/29 - Toledo OH, Ottawa Tavern
5/30 - Lakewood OH, Winchester Tavern
5/31 - Marietta OH, Adelphia
6/1 - Bucyrus OH, Dillingers Entertainment Center
For more information about Hearts & Hand Grenades and their "I Just Want My Rock" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer!

Hearts & Hand Grenades discograph:
Our Darkest Night (S) - 2024
Where I Begin (LP) - 2024
Human (S) - 2022
Between the Lines (LP) - 2021
Turning to Ashes (LP) - 2020

Hearts & Hand Grenades lineup:
Stephanie Wlosinski (lead vox, bass), Mike Bress (guitar, keyboard), Kenny Blesy (lead guitar), Cory Michalski (drums)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087700 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063447952270508 secs