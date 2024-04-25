Murat Ses Unveils His 2024 Album Pankush, A Tribute To Ancient Anatolian Culture





Get ready to embark on an auditory journey like no other. PANKUSH is the latest masterpiece from the master himself, Murat Ses. Keep your ears open for the release of his 2024 album. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mark your calendars for April 24, 2024, as the legendary Murat Ses, the 'Father of Anadolu Pop,' releases his highly anticipated album, 'PANKUSH.'Inspired by his wife Nihal Ses, who has been exploring the enigmatic Hittite civilization, PANKUSH is an auditory tapestry that weaves together ancient Anatolian motifs with contemporary electronic sounds. The album's nine tracks, TAVANANNA, BULL LEAPER, ARIANNA, LAND OF THOUSAND GODS, KARUM, PANKUSH, HUHUPAL and EVREGEN delve into the rich cultural heritage of the Hittites.Ses's music has always been a fusion of tradition and innovation, and PANKUSH is no exception. With a career spanning over five decades, he continues to push the boundaries of music, combining the ancient with the modern. His upcoming single from 'PANKUSH' promises to captivate listeners with its captivating blend of cultures.As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, and mentor for CLOUZINE MAGAZINE, Ses's influence in the music industry is undeniable. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.Get ready to embark on an auditory journey like no other. PANKUSH is the latest masterpiece from the master himself, Murat Ses. Keep your ears open for the release of his 2024 album.



