Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 25/04/2024

Murat Ses Unveils His 2024 Album Pankush, A Tribute To Ancient Anatolian Culture

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
189 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
701 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
411 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
260 entries in 26 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
173 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
337 entries in 23 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
196 entries in 14 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
310 entries in 17 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
374 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
622 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
224 entries in 16 charts
Murat Ses Unveils His 2024 Album Pankush, A Tribute To Ancient Anatolian Culture
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mark your calendars for April 24, 2024, as the legendary Murat Ses, the 'Father of Anadolu Pop,' releases his highly anticipated album, 'PANKUSH.'

Inspired by his wife Nihal Ses, who has been exploring the enigmatic Hittite civilization, PANKUSH is an auditory tapestry that weaves together ancient Anatolian motifs with contemporary electronic sounds. The album's nine tracks, TAVANANNA, BULL LEAPER, ARIANNA, LAND OF THOUSAND GODS, KARUM, PANKUSH, HUHUPAL and EVREGEN delve into the rich cultural heritage of the Hittites.

Ses's music has always been a fusion of tradition and innovation, and PANKUSH is no exception. With a career spanning over five decades, he continues to push the boundaries of music, combining the ancient with the modern. His upcoming single from 'PANKUSH' promises to captivate listeners with its captivating blend of cultures.

As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, and mentor for CLOUZINE MAGAZINE, Ses's influence in the music industry is undeniable. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.

Get ready to embark on an auditory journey like no other. PANKUSH is the latest masterpiece from the master himself, Murat Ses. Keep your ears open for the release of his 2024 album.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085011 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0073137283325195 secs