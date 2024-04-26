Within Temptation Unveil Support Acts For The 'Bleed Out Tour 2024'



Ukrainian producer and vocalist Alex Yarmak, with whom the band recently released the single 'A Fool's Parade', will also be appearing as a guest artist.

All the bands and artists will also participate in Within Temptation's show, making it an exciting night filled with musical collaborations.



The 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' is set to showcase the best of international rock music as well as highlighting upcoming musical talent from Ukraine, resulting in an evening filled with a diverse lineup of artists. With venues selling out or upgrading, the European/UK headlining tour in support of Within Temptation's latest album is a tour you don't want to miss.

*Tarja will appear on selected dates. Please check out the official artwork.

ˆThe first 2 shows in The Netherlands will have Green Lizard appearing as support only.



Tickets for the 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' are available now. VIP ticket packages are also available, offering fans the chance for an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com



Bleed Out 2024 Tour:Sat, September 21 - Netherlands, Tilburg, 013 (sold out) ˆSun, September 22 - Netherlands, Groningen, Oosterpoort (sold out) ˆFri, October 4 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (extra show)Sat, October 5 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (sold out)Sun, October 6 - Germany, Cologne, PalladiumTue, October 8 - Norway, Oslo, Spektrum (venue upgrade) *Wed, October 9 - Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet*Fri, October 11 - Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall*Sat, October 12 - Tallinn, Estonia, Unibet Arena Blackbox (extra show)*Mon, October 14 - Germany, Berlin, UFOTue, October 15 - Germany, Hamburg, SporthalleWed, October 16 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus AuenseeFri, October 18 - Hungary, Budapest, Barba NegraSat, October 19 - Germany, Munich, ZenithMon, October 21 - Austria, Vienna, GasometerWed, October 23 - Germany, Frankfurt, JahrhunderthalleThu, October 24 - Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna*Fri, October 25 - Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena*Sun, October 27 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner SalenFri, November 15 - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena*Sat, November 16 - UK, London, Wembley Arena*Mon, November 18 - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena*Tue, November 19 - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena*Thu, November 21 - France, Paris, Adidas Arena*Sat, November 23 - Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi*Sun, November 24 - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre*Mon, November 25 - Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo - Meo Arena (extra show) *Tue, November 26 - Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo - Meo Arena (sold out) *Thu, November 28 - France, Toulouse, Zenith*Fri, November 29 - France, Grenoble, Summum*Sun, December 1 - Italy, Milan, AlcatrazMon, December 2 - Switzerland, Zurich, The HallTue, December 3 - Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-ArenaThu, December 5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, RockhalFri, December 6 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (sold out)




