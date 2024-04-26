Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 26/04/2024

Within Temptation Unveil Support Acts For The 'Bleed Out Tour 2024'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
417 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
266 entries in 26 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
339 entries in 23 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
194 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
705 entries in 28 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
174 entries in 5 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
112 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
312 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
198 entries in 14 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
70 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
376 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
623 entries in 23 charts
Within Temptation Unveil Support Acts For The 'Bleed Out Tour 2024'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Within Temptation are thrilled to unveil the lineup of support acts accompanying them on their 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour', which kicks off in October 2024. Joining the multi-million selling rock band on this tour will be both Within Temptation's recent collaborative artists and longtime friends: singer Tarja Turunen*, German metalcore band Annisokay, Ukrainian band Blind8 and Green Lizardˆ from The Netherlands.
Ukrainian producer and vocalist Alex Yarmak, with whom the band recently released the single 'A Fool's Parade', will also be appearing as a guest artist.
All the bands and artists will also participate in Within Temptation's show, making it an exciting night filled with musical collaborations.

The 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' is set to showcase the best of international rock music as well as highlighting upcoming musical talent from Ukraine, resulting in an evening filled with a diverse lineup of artists. With venues selling out or upgrading, the European/UK headlining tour in support of Within Temptation's latest album is a tour you don't want to miss.
*Tarja will appear on selected dates. Please check out the official artwork.
ˆThe first 2 shows in The Netherlands will have Green Lizard appearing as support only.

Tickets for the 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' are available now. VIP ticket packages are also available, offering fans the chance for an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com

Bleed Out 2024 Tour:
Sat, September 21 - Netherlands, Tilburg, 013 (sold out) ˆ
Sun, September 22 - Netherlands, Groningen, Oosterpoort (sold out) ˆ
Fri, October 4 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (extra show)
Sat, October 5 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (sold out)
Sun, October 6 - Germany, Cologne, Palladium
Tue, October 8 - Norway, Oslo, Spektrum (venue upgrade) *
Wed, October 9 - Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet*
Fri, October 11 - Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall*
Sat, October 12 - Tallinn, Estonia, Unibet Arena Blackbox (extra show)*
Mon, October 14 - Germany, Berlin, UFO
Tue, October 15 - Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle
Wed, October 16 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
Fri, October 18 - Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra
Sat, October 19 - Germany, Munich, Zenith
Mon, October 21 - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
Wed, October 23 - Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
Thu, October 24 - Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna*
Fri, October 25 - Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena*
Sun, October 27 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen
Fri, November 15 - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena*
Sat, November 16 - UK, London, Wembley Arena*
Mon, November 18 - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena*
Tue, November 19 - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena*
Thu, November 21 - France, Paris, Adidas Arena*
Sat, November 23 - Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi*
Sun, November 24 - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre*
Mon, November 25 - Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo - Meo Arena (extra show) *
Tue, November 26 - Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo - Meo Arena (sold out) *
Thu, November 28 - France, Toulouse, Zenith*
Fri, November 29 - France, Grenoble, Summum*
Sun, December 1 - Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
Mon, December 2 - Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall
Tue, December 3 - Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena
Thu, December 5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Fri, December 6 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (sold out)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 1.2412469 secs // 4 () queries in 0.53971600532532 secs