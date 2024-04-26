Global Pop Sensation Griff To Release Debut Album 'Vertigo' In July 2024









Before Griff's debut album had a name, or its titular first single, it had a feeling: vertigo. That pit-of-your-stomach, up-is-down sense that the world is spinning faster than you can keep up with, and your own place in it has never felt less secure. The album is a journey of self-discovery that

"The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache,"



With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting vertigo in plain sight - right down to her signature hairstyle - Griff's debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a source of power. Latest single "Miss Me Too" is a euphoric, existential banger about the little-discussed irony of losing confidence as you supposedly grow older and wiser, and was accompanied by a beautifully choreographed video physically exercising such emotions. Throughout the record, the BRITs Rising Star winner draws on her sideways origin-story, from her unorthodox Chinese-Jamaican outsider-status growing up to launching an international music career from the confines of her bedroom. That tenacious, no-nonsense talent always wise beyond her years also sounds like she is living: free of expectation, and moving through a world in which there is no one way to make your debut album or to be yourself.



vertigo tracklist:

Vertigo

Miss Me Too

Into The Walls

19th Hour

Astronaut

Anything

Pillow In My Arms

Cycles



Hiding Alone

Hole In My Pocket

Everlasting

So Fast

Where Did You Go





Aug 13 Brisbane, AUS Princess Theatre

Aug 15 Sydney, AUS Enmore Theatre

Aug 17 Melbourne, AUS Northcote Theatre

Aug 19 Auckland, NZ Powerstation

Sep 13 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Sep 16 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

Sep 17 New York, NY Terminal 5

Sep 20 Boston, MA House of Blues

Sep 21 Montreal, QC Le National

Sep 22 Toronto, ON Danforth

Sep 24 Detroit, MI St Andrew's Hall

Sep 26 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue, Mainroom

Sep 29 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

Oct 2 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 3 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct 4 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Oct 6 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

Oct 7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

Oct 10 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Nov 8 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

Nov 9 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

Nov 10 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

Nov 12 Manchester, UK Academy

Nov 13 London, UK

Nov 16 Paris, France Élysée Montmartre

Nov 18 Cologne, Germany Carlswerk Victoria

Nov 19 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

Nov 20 Antwerp, Belgium De Roma

Nov 22 Hamburg, Germany Docks

Nov 24 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

Nov 25 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Nov 27 Munich, Germany Theaterfabrik

Nov 29 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks

Nov 30 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generalli

Dec 2 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

