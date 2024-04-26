Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/04/2024

Global Pop Sensation Griff To Release Debut Album 'Vertigo' In July 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
417 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
266 entries in 26 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
339 entries in 23 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
194 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
705 entries in 28 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
174 entries in 5 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
112 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
312 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
198 entries in 14 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
70 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
376 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
623 entries in 23 charts
Global Pop Sensation Griff To Release Debut Album 'Vertigo' In July 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop sensation Griff has announced her debut album vertigo, arriving July 19th via Warner Records. Featuring anthemic new single "Miss Me Too," the full tracklist was unveiled by Griff in a huge, spray-painted dress designed by Central Saint Martins graduate Eden Tan.

Griff has also confirmed a global headline tour, with the North American leg kicking off on September 13 in Washington, DC and running through October 10 in Phoenix, AZ. Pre-sale tickets are available now for those who pre-order the album, with general sale beginning on Friday, May 3.

Before Griff's debut album had a name, or its titular first single, it had a feeling: vertigo. That pit-of-your-stomach, up-is-down sense that the world is spinning faster than you can keep up with, and your own place in it has never felt less secure. The album is a journey of self-discovery that Griff has shared over three volumes in real-time, weaving songs that resonate with the vertigo arc into work that moves through melancholy and heartache into healing and joy. vertigo witnesses Griff scaling new creative heights without compromising the hand-stitched, home-made magic that first marked her out as British Pop's most modern, exciting voice.
"The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache," Griff shares. "I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story."

With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting vertigo in plain sight - right down to her signature hairstyle - Griff's debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a source of power. Latest single "Miss Me Too" is a euphoric, existential banger about the little-discussed irony of losing confidence as you supposedly grow older and wiser, and was accompanied by a beautifully choreographed video physically exercising such emotions. Throughout the record, the BRITs Rising Star winner draws on her sideways origin-story, from her unorthodox Chinese-Jamaican outsider-status growing up to launching an international music career from the confines of her bedroom. That tenacious, no-nonsense talent always wise beyond her years also sounds like she is living: free of expectation, and moving through a world in which there is no one way to make your debut album or to be yourself.

vertigo tracklist:
Vertigo
Miss Me Too
Into The Walls
19th Hour
Astronaut
Anything
Pillow In My Arms
Cycles
Tears For Fun
Hiding Alone
Hole In My Pocket
Everlasting
So Fast
Where Did You Go

Griff 2024 Headline Tour Dates:
Aug 13 Brisbane, AUS Princess Theatre
Aug 15 Sydney, AUS Enmore Theatre
Aug 17 Melbourne, AUS Northcote Theatre
Aug 19 Auckland, NZ Powerstation
Sep 13 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
Sep 16 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
Sep 17 New York, NY Terminal 5
Sep 20 Boston, MA House of Blues
Sep 21 Montreal, QC Le National
Sep 22 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Sep 24 Detroit, MI St Andrew's Hall
Sep 26 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre
Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue, Mainroom
Sep 29 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
Oct 2 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom
Oct 3 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct 4 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
Oct 6 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom
Oct 7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
Oct 10 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
Nov 8 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy
Nov 9 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
Nov 10 Bristol, UK O2 Academy
Nov 12 Manchester, UK Academy
Nov 13 London, UK Alexandra Palace
Nov 16 Paris, France Élysée Montmartre
Nov 18 Cologne, Germany Carlswerk Victoria
Nov 19 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
Nov 20 Antwerp, Belgium De Roma
Nov 22 Hamburg, Germany Docks
Nov 24 Berlin, Germany Huxleys
Nov 25 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega
Nov 27 Munich, Germany Theaterfabrik
Nov 29 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks
Nov 30 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generalli
Dec 2 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
Dec 3 Madrid, Spain La Riviera






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0092249 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005429744720459 secs