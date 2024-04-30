La Area Punk / Power-Pop Band For Closure (Fronted By Vocalist Gizz Lazlo (The Freeze) Releases New Single "Hazy Mourning"



Stream "Hazy Mourning" HERE: https://orcd.co/hazymourning



Front man Gizz Lazlo says, "Have you ever seen yourself with someone so special that everything in your life changes and youstart to think that things that never meant anything to you are now a priority?



I've never had children. Never wanted them. I met a woman who is a lot younger than me and she showed me a new way to look at life. A wife and children seem like the very thing I was missing in life.



"Hazy" was written at a time when someone new in my life was inspiring me to try new things. Her energy, attitude and views really seem to make sense to me. We shared so much with each other, but even while being so happy on the inside I was losing who I was little by little on the outside. It wasn't completely her fault, but we didn't seem to fit with each other in the end. Too many lies that never needed to be told.



All in all, this song is as cliche as it gets. Man finds woman, falls in love with her, dreams of a family with this person, feelings are lost, relationship ends, man is old, woman is younger, man dies, woman survives. The end..."



With decades of experience performing in bands throughout the Southern California punk rock scene, the fivesome of For Closure are unquestionably seasoned musicians who have racked up countless days in hundreds of studios and venues, recording dozens of albums and touring across the country in their various projects.



However, For Closure itself is a relatively new venture for these veterans, launching in 2023 and affording them the opportunity to present themselves as a clean-sheet design, with fresh ideas and novel approaches to the music genres of power-pop and punk rock that they've been performing for decades.



The genesis of For Closure stems from the dissolution of the longtime San Fernando Valley-based band For Sale, which ran its course in the early 2020s, some thirty years from its inception. At the terminus of For Sale, vocalist Gizz Lazlo (Dr. Know, U.K. Subs, The Freeze) and guitarist Luis Estefania (F.Y.P., Rhythm Collision, Buford) still had a stack of unrecorded material as the band's primary songwriters, but no band with which to perform it all. Enter the creation of For Closure.



After connecting with producer/drummer Wal Rashidi (Jr. Juggernaut, Turning Violet, Sleep Pod Two) to lay the groundwork — and soon thereafter joining up with bassist Steve Wilenkin (Dead Man's Life, I.D.K., Life in a Burn Clinic) and guitarist Marc Maxey (Sloth Fist, The Killing Flame,

And that was supposed to be the end of the story: a collection of recordings done, an album released and maybe one live show to prove For Closure existed.



However, freshly out of the studio and armed with the inspiration to hit the stage, the quintet began rehearsals and subsequently launched into a string of live dates in their Southern California region, playing venues throughout Los Angeles and San



For Closure is now a full-fledged project and plans for more shows and songs are well in the works. While this highly experienced group holds enough musical credentials to fill reams of pages on its collective resume, the grand opening of For Closure has since commenced — and that offers a chance to write another chapter in the collective musical history of its members.



www.instagram.com/forclosurela

www.facebook.com/forclosurela​​

https://www.mindpowerrecords.com ​​

https://www.facebook.com/mindpowerrecords

https://www.instagram.com/mindpowerrecs

https://twitter.com/mindpowerrecs New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA area punk / power-pop band For Closure has released a new single "hazy Mourning" via Mindpower Records.Stream "Hazy Mourning" HERE: https://orcd.co/hazymourningFront man Gizz Lazlo says, "Have you ever seen yourself with someone so special that everything in your life changes and youstart to think that things that never meant anything to you are now a priority?I've never had children. Never wanted them. I met a woman who is a lot younger than me and she showed me a new way to look at life. A wife and children seem like the very thing I was missing in life."Hazy" was written at a time when someone new in my life was inspiring me to try new things. Her energy, attitude and views really seem to make sense to me. We shared so much with each other, but even while being so happy on the inside I was losing who I was little by little on the outside. It wasn't completely her fault, but we didn't seem to fit with each other in the end. Too many lies that never needed to be told.All in all, this song is as cliche as it gets. Man finds woman, falls in love with her, dreams of a family with this person, feelings are lost, relationship ends, man is old, woman is younger, man dies, woman survives. The end..."With decades of experience performing in bands throughout the Southern California punk rock scene, the fivesome of For Closure are unquestionably seasoned musicians who have racked up countless days in hundreds of studios and venues, recording dozens of albums and touring across the country in their various projects.However, For Closure itself is a relatively new venture for these veterans, launching in 2023 and affording them the opportunity to present themselves as a clean-sheet design, with fresh ideas and novel approaches to the music genres of power-pop and punk rock that they've been performing for decades.The genesis of For Closure stems from the dissolution of the longtime San Fernando Valley-based band For Sale, which ran its course in the early 2020s, some thirty years from its inception. At the terminus of For Sale, vocalist Gizz Lazlo (Dr. Know, U.K. Subs, The Freeze) and guitarist Luis Estefania (F.Y.P., Rhythm Collision, Buford) still had a stack of unrecorded material as the band's primary songwriters, but no band with which to perform it all. Enter the creation of For Closure.After connecting with producer/drummer Wal Rashidi (Jr. Juggernaut, Turning Violet, Sleep Pod Two) to lay the groundwork — and soon thereafter joining up with bassist Steve Wilenkin (Dead Man's Life, I.D.K., Life in a Burn Clinic) and guitarist Marc Maxey (Sloth Fist, The Killing Flame, Justice League) — the group engaged in recording sessions at Studio in Redlands, California, yielding its first single releases ("Carousel," "Moon at Noon," "No Condition"), its most recent single ("Hazy Mourning") and ultimately assembling its forthcoming yet-untitled, full-length album, to be released in 2024 via Mindpower Records.And that was supposed to be the end of the story: a collection of recordings done, an album released and maybe one live show to prove For Closure existed.However, freshly out of the studio and armed with the inspiration to hit the stage, the quintet began rehearsals and subsequently launched into a string of live dates in their Southern California region, playing venues throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Soon thereafter, For Closure also hit traction on radio in early 2024, with its "Moon at Noon" single declared as the "Coolest Song in the World" by SiriusXM's "Little Steven's Underground Garage" radio show, which provided For Closure incredible exposure to audiences far outside its SoCal locale.For Closure is now a full-fledged project and plans for more shows and songs are well in the works. While this highly experienced group holds enough musical credentials to fill reams of pages on its collective resume, the grand opening of For Closure has since commenced — and that offers a chance to write another chapter in the collective musical history of its members.www.instagram.com/forclosurelawww.facebook.com/forclosurela​​https://www.mindpowerrecords.com ​​https://www.facebook.com/mindpowerrecordshttps://www.instagram.com/mindpowerrecshttps://twitter.com/mindpowerrecs



