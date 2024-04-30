Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 30/04/2024

"Miss You So Mad" Released By Multi-Genre Singer/Songwriter Dionya Marie

Hot Songs Around The World

Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
316 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
204 entries in 14 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
90 entries in 24 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
432 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
285 entries in 26 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
125 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
384 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
208 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
624 entries in 23 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
208 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
715 entries in 28 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
343 entries in 23 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
178 entries in 5 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
226 entries in 16 charts
"Miss You So Mad" Released By Multi-Genre Singer/Songwriter Dionya Marie
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Miss You So Mad" reflects Dionya's feelings about being told 'to get over it' after she had suffered a painful breakup. It will be released to Country and Adult Contemporary Radio, and Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services on April 29th reported Billeegee Productions.

Dionya talked about the process of writing the song, "I was writing 'I miss you so bad' and wrote 'mad' by accident. I realized I was mad too! And despite all the people telling me to move on, well, I just wasn't ready. We all heal on our own time."

Dionya's previous release to both Country and Adult Contemporary radio, "Hands", spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks. Her 2021 release "Calm Down Karen- Can I Speak to a Manager remix", reached #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 POP Indicator chart.

"Miss You So Mad" was written by Dionya Marie and recorded in Nashville with producer/guitarist Johnny Garcia (Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood).

Last year Dionya completed a radio and performance tour for her song "Girl with No Last Name", with over a dozen stops in half a dozen Midwest and Southern states.
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/dionyamarie.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0092449 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049374103546143 secs