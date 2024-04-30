Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 30/04/2024

The "2024 American Music Awards" To Air For The First Time On CBS, October 6, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs), will air on the CBS Television Network for the first time, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 (8:00 PM, ET/5:00 PM, PT) and stream on Paramount+.

The AMAs celebrate the year's top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Over the past 50 years, the AMAs has showcased the very best in music and delivered memorable pop-culture moments and powerful lineups, including first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names across pop, rap, R&B, country, Latin, K-Pop and more.

The 2024 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS are produced by Dick Clark Productions. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream the show live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.






