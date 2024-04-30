Billie Eilish Announces Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following the news of her highly anticipated third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, set for release on May 17, Billie Eilish
has announced arena dates, produced by Live Nation, for her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. Starting in September
2024, Eilish will embark on her North American leg of the tour which runs through to the end of December 2024. The tour will continue in Australia starting February 2025 ahead of her European, U.K., and Ireland arena dates starting in April until late July. For a full list of tour dates, see below or visit billieeilish.com
Tickets for BILLIE EILISH: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR will be available starting with the American Express® Presale beginning Tuesday, April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Friday, May 3 on billieeilish.com. On-sale start times vary by market, check local listings for more information.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 30 (while supplies last) - this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access. Presale start + end times will vary by market, check your local listings at billieeilish.com for more information.
SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS
Billie Eilish
will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this tour, building on the success of previous efforts, which resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects, more than 150,000 fan actions, and much more. Sustainability efforts on this tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.
ECO-VILLAGE
The Billie Eilish
REVERB Eco-Villages will be set up at 2 locations in the main concourse of every show where fans can take part in the tour's sustainability efforts, connect with nonprofits, and take meaningful action for people and the planet.
SUPPORT+FEED
For collective action at the intersection of climate and food, Support+Feed will be launching a 360 campaign throughout the tour. Following the success in 2022, Support+Feed will offer an expanded version of the Support+Feed Pledge inspiring fans to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days with digital elements and community activations. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in Plant-based Food Drives in a selection of cities alongside the tour to raise awareness and gather food to distribute to local communities.
TRANSPORT
Fans are encouraged to join the effort to make the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR more sustainable. Where possible, take public transportation and carpool to and from the shows to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and encourage more public transportation options. Fans will receive information via email about public transportation options before the show.
VENUES
Venue partners are also helping to lessen the environmental footprint of the tour. In addition to efforts to decrease waste through reducing or eliminating single-use plastics and diverting landfill waste with compost and recycling, venues will be offering plant-based food options at all shows.
FAN PARTICIPATION
Bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue. The RockNRefill bottles and refill stations are located at the Eco-Villages in the main concourse at all shows. Fight fast fashion by opting for thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed clothes instead of buying new clothing to wear to shows.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA*:
Sun Sep 29 - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars
Arena
Wed Oct 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Thu Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Fri Oct 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Sat Nov 02 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
Mon Nov 11 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
Wed Nov 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Thu Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - AUSTRALIA:
Tue Feb 18, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - EUROPE/U.K./IRELAND
Wed Apr 23, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii
Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii
Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 -Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 -London, UK - The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
*The tour wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible they have chosen to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.
Billie Eilish's forthcoming album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was written by Billie Eilish
and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, who also produced the album. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will be available on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials. For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, please visit https://store.billieeilish.com/pages/sustainability
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is out everywhere on May 17.