Shenseea Releases Fiery New Single "Neva Neva"

Shenseea has solidified her place as one of music's most in-demand rising stars. Revered for her confident, slick-tongued patois rhymes and energetic pop hits, Shenseea's skills as a singer, rapper and songwriter have earned her stamps of approval from The New York Times, The Guardian, Billboard and more. After releasing her Vybz Kartel-assisted debut single "Loodi" in 2016, and a stint on Sean Paul's 2017 European tour, Shenseea joined Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records in 2019. She kept the energy high by releasing one-off tracks including her debut label single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping Jamaican artist, Shenseea dropped her newest single "Neva Neva". With captivating rhythms and dynamic vocals, "Neva Neva" captures Shenseea's authentic signature sound while also exhibiting her immense growth as an artist and the song arrives just in time as fans prepare for the summer. The single is produced by Ilya (Ariana Grande, Charli XCX), Supa Dups (Sean Paul, Anitta) and Di Genius (Drake, Nelly Furtado).Earlier this year, Shenseea released " Hit & Run " feat. Masicka and Di Genius, which has nearly 50 million streams worldwide to date - listen here. Produced by Di Genius, the infectious beat and smooth lyrics shows Shenseea's versatility as she continues to evolve from dancehall artist to global star. In tandem with the release, Shenseea shared the official music video, which was directed by Shane Creative - watch here. Last month, Shenseea also released " Die For You " alongside an official music video - watch here.Shenseea had a monumental year last year with a series of releases that showcased her versatility as an artist. In addition to all, Shenseea hit another career milestone with her Coachella debut. While 2023 was massive for Shenseea, it only hints at more to come as she shows no signs of slowing down. Stay tuned for more new music coming from Shenseea imminently.Shenseea has solidified her place as one of music's most in-demand rising stars. Revered for her confident, slick-tongued patois rhymes and energetic pop hits, Shenseea's skills as a singer, rapper and songwriter have earned her stamps of approval from The New York Times, The Guardian, Billboard and more. After releasing her Vybz Kartel-assisted debut single "Loodi" in 2016, and a stint on Sean Paul's 2017 European tour, Shenseea joined Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records in 2019. She kept the energy high by releasing one-off tracks including her debut label single " Blessed " featuring Tyga which boasts millions of plays across DSPs and YouTube. In 2022, she released her highly anticipated debut album, Alpha, which debuted at #2 on Billboard's Reggae Album chart, making Shenseea the first Jamaican artist to see such success on the Billboard charts in the last 17 years. Stacked with features including Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Tyga, Sean Paul, and Offset, the album seamlessly showcases a variety of Shenseea's favorite genres, R&B, pop, reggae, dancehall, & rap. Following the release, Shenseea earned her first GRAMMY nomination and made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of "Deserve It".



