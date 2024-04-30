Taylor Swift Challenged By Pet Shop Boys For No 1 Album!





LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has some competition to hold her position at the top of the UK Albums Chart this week, with The Tortured Poets Department currently being challenged by the Pet Shop Boys and their brand-new album nonetheless.As it stands at the midweek mark, The Tortured Poets Department is set to retain its Number 1 position for a second consecutive week. Last week saw Taylor's 11th album arrive with the biggest first-week sales in seven years, and TTPD already holds the title of 2024's fastest-selling album so far. Little over 1,000 chart units away at Number 2 are Pet Shop Boys with their 15th studio album nonetheless, which sees Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe collaborate with producer James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware). It would be the 19th Top 10 album for the iconic UK duo, and their highest-charting studio album since the chart-topping Very in 1993.The Zutons could secure their first Top 5 LP in 18 years with The Big Decider (3), while the Top 5 could be completed by US alt-pop artist St. Vincent with her self-produced seventh album All Born Screaming (4) and Jess Glynne's eponymous third record JESS (5).5 Seconds of Summer member Luke Hemmings could secure his first solo Top 10 record with new EP boy (6), and influential electronic duo Justice are also on the way to their first Top 10 album with fourth LP Hyperdrama (10).Further down, Portishead's third album PNYC could celebrate its 25th anniversary by re-entering the chart at a brand-new peak (15) having reached Number 40 in 1998.Experimental Icelandic jazz musician Laufey approaches her first UK Top 40 album with Bewitched (18) set to re-enter the chart (previously peaking at Number 89), following the release of its expanded edition.Irish pop band Picture This are also set to secure their first Top 40 effort with Parked Car Conversations (21), while Peckham rockers Fat White Family eye a second Top 40 entry with Forgiveness Is Yours (28).Def Leppard's third album Pyromania celebrates its 40th anniversary with brand-new 4CD boxset release containing the remastered record, plus rarities and live recordings (33). The LP originally peaked at Number 18 in 1983.Liverpudlian rap star Mazza L20's debut mixtape Against All Odds could be heading for an entry at Number 37 and, finally, Neil Young & Crazy Horse's F**kin' Up eyes a Number 40 debut.



