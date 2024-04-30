The Rolling Stones Kick Off Stadium Tour In Houston





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi's® Stadium New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sunday night, The Rolling Stones kicked off their highly anticipated STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS to a fired-up audience at the sold-out NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.Best known for their timeless hits and unparalleled stage presence, The Stones wasted no time in delivering a show to remember. Fans erupted as the legendary rockers launched into their classic repertoire, treating fans to iconic hits such as "Gimme Shelter," "Paint It Black," and "Start Me Up." The band also delighted the crowd with fan-favorite deep cuts like " Out Of Time " and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS, such as "Angry," "Mess It Up" and "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven." The Stones closed out the show with the renowned hit "Satisfaction."Mick's unmistakable charisma and boundless energy had the audience on their feet from start to finish. Keith's masterful guitar riffs echoed through the charged stadium and Ronnie captivated fans with his infectious enthusiasm and signature guitar-weaving magic, which made for a night of unforgettable music.The STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS will make stops in a total of 16 cities across the US and Canada, with stops in Houston, Glendale, Las Vegas, Seattle, East Rutherford, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. Additional tickets have been released in select cities. The Stones will also make a stop at this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. Full tour routing is below.Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. In 2022, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of the Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds. For ticket information, visit www.rollingstones.comSTONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS SET LIST:1. Start Me Up2. Get Off My Cloud3. Rocks Off4. Out Of Time5. Angry6. Beast Of Burden7. Mess It Up8. Tumbling Dice9. Can't Always Get What You Want10. Little T&A11. Sympathy For The Devil12. Gimme Shelter13. Honky Tonk Women14. Miss You15. Paint It Black16. Jumping Jack Flash17. Sweet Sound Of Heaven18. SatisfactionTHE ROLLING STONES - STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS:Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, TXThursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest New Orleans, LATuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZSaturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NVWednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, WAThursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJSunday, May 26, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJThursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MAMonday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FLFriday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GATuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PASaturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OHThursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, COThursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, ILSunday, June 30, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, ILFriday, July 5, 2024 BC Place Vancouver, BCWednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CASaturday, July 13, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CAWednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi's® Stadium Santa Clara, CA



