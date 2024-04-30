Music Superstar Meghan Trainor's Tips For Dog Mom's Day On May 11th



"It's a day to honor the love and loyalty that our pets give us every day," said Trainor. "I'm planning some fun activities with my dogs in order to celebrate Dog Mom's Day," she continued. "We have playdates, time with my two boys, a picnic and I'm determined to spend some quiet time alone with my dogs."

Whether celebrating alone, or with other dog Moms, here are some tips from Freshpet on making the day special:



Put together a dog mom playdate:

Gather your dog mom friends, and along with all of your pups, plan a trip to a dog park, the dog beach, or even visit a dog-friendly cafe. Not only is this a great way to catch up with friends, but your dogs will also benefit from the opportunity to socialize with each other. Meghan's new song, "I'm a Dog Mom" will be a great anthem for the day - play it for the whole group to dance to and enjoy.



Capture some special memories:

Take your own photos or hire a professional! Not only is this another fun way to spend the day together, but you have a keepsake to capture the memories. You can:

Frame the photos for your family wall

Make a photo book

Print them on a mug or T-shirt

Have your favorite photo turned into a woven blanket



Commission a piece of art:

In addition to photos, there are artists who create beautiful pieces of art for pet parents. The choice of medium is endless, but some popular options include paintings, sculptures, digital art or even engraved jewelry.



Go for a picnic (Meghan's favorite tip!)

"Going for an outdoor picnic is another way to celebrate," says Meghan. "There are dog-friendly parks or beaches or even your own backyard. Once you've decided on a location, consider bringing along your comfiest blanket for lounging and some toys for your dog to make the picnic even more fun."



If you want to go the extra mile, you could even create a tasty barkuterie board with a variety of dog-friendly foods, such as fruits, vegetables, meats, and cheeses. Make sure to only include items that are safe for your dogs, like carrot and cucumber strips, blueberries, bananas, and strawberries, as well as a low-sodium turkey jerky.



Plan a special meal together:

If the weather isn't cooperating or you'd just prefer to eat at home, you can always make a tasty meal to pair with your dog's favorite recipe from Freshpet.







