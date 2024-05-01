Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/05/2024

Aloe Blacc To Premiere "Shine" Honoring Aurora Humanitarians With Live Performance At Aurora Prize For Awakening Humanity Ceremony

Hot Songs Around The World

I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
90 entries in 24 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
344 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
716 entries in 28 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
178 entries in 5 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
433 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
286 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
209 entries in 22 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
126 entries in 23 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
624 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
208 entries in 27 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
386 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
226 entries in 16 charts
Aloe Blacc To Premiere "Shine" Honoring Aurora Humanitarians With Live Performance At Aurora Prize For Awakening Humanity Ceremony
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping and Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc will debut a new single, "Shine," in honor of the humanitarians supported by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, a foundation that seeks to address on-the-ground challenges around the world.
"With Shine, I offer words of affirmation and motivation to encourage positive social transformation." - Aloe Blacc

Blacc will premiere the new anthem on May 9 at the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Ceremony in Los Angeles. The Aurora Prize will award $1 million to one humanitarian based on their demonstrated record of courage, commitment, and impact. "Shine" was inspired by the fortitude and fearlessness of heroes who fight for justice and humanity. The new single will release on streaming services the same evening of its live debut, May 9, 2024, at 9 p.m. PT.
"I have always had a profound admiration for those who have endured and overcome dehumanizing experiences, such as Nelson Mandela, who eventually led his nation out of darkness," Blacc said. "Brave people such as Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, Denis Mukwege, and Nasrin Sotoudeh, who are willing to risk their lives for the sake of others, give me a sense of hope that good will conquer evil."

A native of Southern California, Blacc fell in love with music and started writing lyrics at a young age, going on to top global charts with "I Need a Dollar" and "The Man." He also co-wrote and performed vocals on the megahit song "Wake Me Up" produced by Avicii, which topped the charts in 22 countries. Blacc has long been involved in philanthropy, extending his commitment to social issues through his partnership with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.
"Music has the power to uplift and unite all of humanity. We are grateful to Aloe Blacc for sharing his tremendous talent with Aurora and through "Shine", helping us continue to spotlight the important work of humanitarians around the world," said Armine Afeyan, executive director of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. Afeyan added: "We applaud Aloe for channeling his talent to benefit society at large and hope that as others listen to Shine, they will connect with the power of his lyrics and message of hope."
"All humans have a right to joy, safety, dignity, and humanity. We are all here to experience the best that life has to offer," Blacc said. "With Shine, I offer words of affirmation and motivation to encourage positive social transformation. I hope this song will motivate others to join the global humanitarian movement inspired by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative."

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative was founded to honor the survivors of the Armenian genocide and to transform the legacy of their saviors into a global movement. The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award recognizing those who risk their own lives, health, or freedom to save the lives, health, or freedom of others suffering as a result of violent conflict, atrocity crimes, or other major human rights violations. The Aurora Prize Laureate is honored with a $1 million award, which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving and to support organizations that help people in need.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088170 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045132637023926 secs