Partynextdoor Announces Partynextdoor: Sorry I'm Outside Tour





The tour announcement comes on the heels of PARTYNEXTDOOR'S long-awaited album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), which released last Friday, along with the sultry music video for the standout track "For Certain." PARTYNEXTDOOR: Sorry I'm Outside marks the R&B artist's first tour since 2018.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Tuesday, April 30th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10am local time.



This year, PartyNextDoor returned to the festival circuit and performed at SXSW, Rolling Loud California and Australia's Souled Out festival. The Billboard cover star will also take the stage at Cowboys



PARTYNEXTDOOR: SORRY I'M OUTSIDE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Jun 19 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Jun 21 San Diego, CA SOMA

Jun 23 Las Vegas, NV LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^

Jun 27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Jul 1 Oakland, CA The Fox Theater

Jul 3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

Jul 5 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Jul 7 Calgary, AB Cowboys

Jul 9 Edmonton, AB Midway

Jul 12 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Jul 14 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Jul 15 Houston, TX Bayou

Jul 18 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Jul 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach

Jul 23 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Jul 25 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

Jul 27 Washington, D.C. Broccoli City Festival*

Jul 30 Boston, MA House of Blues

Aug 6 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Aug 8 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Aug 11 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Aug 13 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Aug 15 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

Aug 18 Detroit, MI Afro Nation Detroit*



Hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation's most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. In addition to his Grammy- nominated triple-platinum hit "Come and See Me" with Drake, he has also penned hits like Rihanna's "Work" and DJ Khaled's "



His most recent album PARTYMOBILE amassed over 1.4 Billion streams, making it his second Top 10 album ever. Following this, he shared PARTYPACK in October 2020, a bundle of his coveted classics including "PERSIAN RUGS" and "THINGS & SUCH" and the repackaged double-EP COLOURS featuring "LET'S GET MARRIED" and "GIRL FROM OAKLAND." Between releases his catalogue continues to explode; his track "Her Way [Sped Up]" was 2023's #1 track on Tik Tok Canada and #3 on Tik Tok USA. Not to mention over a million weekly streams to date on several catalog records including, "Break From Toronto" ,"Her Way" and "Belong to the City".

www.instagram.com/partynextdoor

twitter.com/partynextdoor

www.youtube.com/user/PARTYOMO

