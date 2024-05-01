'Days Of Wine And Roses' And 'Here Lies Love' Earn Multiple Tony Awards Nominations



The 77th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday, June 16, at 8pm ET on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US. Winners of the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to the creators and performers of Days of Wine and Roses and Here Lies Love on their multiple Tony Awards nominations and more.Days of Wine and Roses has received three Tony Awards nominations: Best Original Score for Adam Guettel, Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Kelli O'Hara, and Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Brian d'Arcy James. Both O'Hara and d'Arcy James have also been nominated for Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical. Days of Wine and Roses has also received six Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations: Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical for Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara, Outstanding Score for Adam Guettel, Outstanding Orchestrations for Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, and Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Michael Greif. O'Hara is up for the Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.The original cast recording of Days and Wine and Roses was released digitally on Nonesuch in December and will be available on CD on May 17. "Repeated listenings compound the amazement," the New York Times says of Guettel's work, which "has always offered that kind of challenge - initially leaving a feeling of: Beautiful, but wait, I need to hear it again - and those up for it have a way of coming away shining like Moses down from the Mount. The new score has the same effect."Here Lies Love has received four Tony Awards nominations: Best Original Score for David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Best Sound Design of a Musical for M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Best Scenic Design of a Musical for David Korins, and Best Choreography for Annie-B Parson. Here Lies Love has also earned three Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations, for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Lighting Design, and Outstanding Sound Design, and three Drama League Awards nominations, for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Alex Timbers, and Distinguished Performance Award for Conrad Ricamora. David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's acclaimed 2010 album Here Lies Love received its first vinyl release to coincide with the 2023 premiere Broadway production last August. This double-disc song cycle about the rise and fall of the Philippines' notorious Imelda Marcos was conceived by David Byrne; composed by Byrne and Fatboy Slim; and performed by a dream cast drawn from the worlds of indie rock, alt country, R&B, and pop, including Florence Welch, Cyndi Lauper, Steve Earle, Sharon Jones, Natalie Merchant, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, St. Vincent, My Brightest Diamond, Nellie McKay, Martha Wainwright, Róisín Murphy, Santigold, and Byrne himself. "Ingenious," said the New York Times. "Insidiously infective songs." Kudos as well to Nonesuch artist Timo Andres, who is up for both a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for Best Orchestrations for multiple nominee Illinoise. Andres' new album, The Blind Banister, released last month, comprises three works by the composer/pianist: the piano concerto The Blind Banister (a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2016), with Andres as soloist, and Upstate Obscura for chamber orchestra and cello, with soloist Inbal Segev - —both of which feature Metropolis Ensemble and conductor Andrew Cyr - and the solo piano piece Colorful History, also performed by Andres.The 77th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday, June 16, at 8pm ET on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US. Winners of the Drama Desk Awards will be named June 10 in an awards ceremony at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York. Winners of the Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced May 13 with an awards ceremony to follow May 23. Winners of the Drama League Awards will be announced in a ceremony at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on May 17.



