X Games Brings Festival Experience To Ventura With Musical Appearances By Kaskade & Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) X Games, the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, is hosting a three-day sports and music festival experience featuring appearances by multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa and eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated musician, Kaskade, as well as other musical artists throughout the weekend. While neither artist is a stranger to X Games, this will mark Wiz Khalifa's debut at an X Games Summer event."Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago my favorite thing to do when I wasn't crate digging for music was to go out and skate in the streets of the city," Kaskade said. "Half of the sport was seeing how long I could go without getting kicked out of my favorite spots. I never would have dreamed that snowboarding, BMX, skateboarding and all the other amazing sports that are celebrated within the X Games would be so amplified and that I would get to join in. It's such an honor to be playing again, looking forward to seeing everyone there!"X Games Ventura 2024 will take place in Ventura, Calif. June 28-30 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Wiz Khalifa and Kaskade will perform Friday and Saturday nights respectively, with the rest of the lineup and schedule to be announced at a later date. A total of nine artists are expected to perform throughout the weekend. Fans can expect a diverse range of music styles all three days of the event, inspired by athletes and fans alike."This year's music lineup is all about creating a vibrant festival experience for athletes and fans alike," said Vice President of Live Events Rich Bigge. "We've curated a diverse mix of genres, from rock and hip-hop to electronic and beyond, with a few surprises in store. It's guaranteed to keep the energy high for the entire three-day event, giving fans the biggest bang for their buck."Last year, X Games brought the iconic action sports event back to its Southern California roots, drawing more than 50,000 fans and selling out tickets and merchandise. This year will be an even grander spectacle that is double the size to accommodate expanded entertainment and musical performances, improved viewing options, new medaled events, including the debut of Women's BMX, and interactive fan experiences."We have doubled the size of this event, making it possible to have a proper stage experience as well music throughout the venue," Bigge said. "There is such a natural connection between sports and music, so it was a priority for us to be able to bring it back this summer with some really big names."For the first time, all general admission tickets will allow for competition viewing based on a first-come, first-served basis, and allow access to all musical performances, tickets are available now at xgames.com/ticketing starting at $58.Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.As a household name in electronic music for over two decades, multi GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Kaskade needs no introduction. His list of achievements is a mile long: 12 studio albums, seven GRAMMY nominations, the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas residency, the only DJ to have played the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, the only musician to conceptualize and create an entire season of music for video game giant Rocket League, headlining multiple live streams during quarantine, a Fortnite feature concert, and the first electronic artist to ever headline Coachella.Multi-platinum selling artist Wiz Khalifa gained fame with his debut album "ROLLING PAPERS‎" in 2011, featuring hits like "Black and Yellow." ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up," and " No Sleep " and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for "Best New Artist" at the 2011 BET Awards and "Top New Artist" at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. Subsequent albums like " O.N.I.F.C. " and "BLACC HOLLYWOOD" continued his success. His global impact soared with " See You Again " from the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, earning a Golden Globes nomination. Beyond music, Khalifa created the app "Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm," collaborated on the Taylor Gang album "G RAGE," and partnered with Sovereign Brands for McQueen and the Violet Fog gin. His ventures also include a docu-series with Apple Music and appearances in Fox's animated sitcom "Duncanville." Recent projects include the solo album "MULTIVERSE" and the Taylor Gang album "G RAGE."



