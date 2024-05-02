SeatGeek Report: Beyonce Inspires Gen Z's Deep Dive Into Country Music





"Beyoncé's impact on country music has been revolutionary, introducing a whole new demographic of fans to its beauty and depth - all while reshaping the perception of what country can be," said Kendyl Dunn, leader of Entertainment Strategy at SeatGeek. "With many record-breaking country acts hitting the road this summer, those new fans and long-time listeners will find ample opportunity to delve deeper into the sounds of country. Beyoncé's trail-blazing achievements reflect not just her talent but also her ability to bend and blend genres, setting her apart as a true musical icon."



SeatGeek surveyed 3,300 music fans to discover this summer's most anticipated country tours, fans' favorite country artists, and how Beyoncé's new music has influenced a new generation of country fans. Key highlights include:





Over one-third of all survey respondents plan to attend a country concert this year.

Country fans are ready for Summer 2024. Over one-third of all survey respondents and almost 80% of survey respondents who identified as die-hard country fans plan to attend a country concert this year. According to fans who took the survey, the most popular summer concerts are



Country fans also listed



Gen Z is Crazy in Love with Country!

19% of Gen-Z respondents consider themselves "die-hard" country fans - more than any other generation surveyed.

Gen Z [fans aged 18-27] was born to boot scoot, with 19% of respondents considering themselves die-hard country fans - more than any other generation surveyed. Gen Z and Millennials [fans aged ​​28-43] are close when it comes to their country music fandom, with 44% of Gen Z respondents identifying as fans and 45% of Millennials.



Country music is also growing amongst its youngest fans, with 12% of Gen Z country fans reporting to have gotten into the genre within the last year and 35% citing they've been country music fans for 1-5 years.



An Irreplaceable Artist:

More than one-third of Gen Z respondents say Beyoncé has inspired them to explore more country music.

Beyoncé's influence breaks genre boundaries. More than one-third of Gen Z respondents shared that Beyoncé's exploration of country music has inspired them to check out other country music subgenres and artists. But that's not all. 62% of country music fans listened to Beyoncé prior to the release of Cowboy Carter and its accompanying singles.



Countdown to Cowboy Carter:

23% of country music fans had listened to the album just days after its release.

23% of country music fans were counting down the days until Beyoncé's country-inspired album, and, just days after the release, reported having already listened. An additional 34% mentioned that while they hadn't heard the album [at that time], they were planning to listen.



1+1: Perfect Duets:



When asked which country artists currently on tour or performing this year would fans want Beyoncé to collaborate with, most (20%) country fans stated they would love a song or album with Chris Stapleton, followed by Zach Bryan, Shania Twain, and Kacey Musgraves.

**NOTE: The data shared in this press release is based on a survey conducted in April 2024 by SeatGeek among 3,317 SeatGeek users; 2,636 of these users self-identified as country music fans.



SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

