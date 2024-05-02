Synth-Pop Duo Moxxy Jones Releases Captivating New Single 'This Time'





moxxyjones.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Synth-pop duo Moxxy Jones is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of their latest single, " This Time " via Starita Records. The track serves as the tenth single from their highly anticipated debut synth-pop album, "Unnoticed," available in Dolby Atmos and produced by Starita (Madame Gandhi, A Tribe Called Quest, Childish Gambino). " This Time " delivers an energetic, powerful, and explosive blend of electro-pop, industrial dance, and R&B-infused sounds, showcasing Moxxy Jones' unique musical style and storytelling prowess.Thematically, " This Time " explores the journey of finding the strength to leave a relationship that is no longer fulfilling. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences and musical influences such as Roxette, Kanye West, Nine Inch Nails, Charlie XCX, and New Order, Moxxy Jones seamlessly merges big vocals, funk guitar, modern synths, and experimental sounds to create a wistful yet exhilarating sonic experience.Milan, guitarist and co-producer of Moxxy Jones, shares insights into the song's creation: "Sonically, the song is pushing a number of different sounds together to try and create something new. Lyrically, the song speaks to a person pushing themselves to move beyond a relationship." The duo's commitment to pushing creative boundaries is evident throughout "This Time," as they blend elements from various genres and styles to craft a dynamic and unforgettable track.Moxxy Jones' signature body of work emanates from their fearless creative process - a relentless push and pull that isn't restrained by ego, genres, or boundaries of the music business. Long-time San Francisco friends - keyboard and bass player, Frank, and guitar player, Milan - share their latest collection of work that showcases the signature style and sound that sets this skillful songwriting and production team apart. A sound that's untraditional, unexpected yet familiar, modern, energetic yet dark, and that has boundless sonic range paired with classical elements, catchy melodies/hooks, driven beats, juxtaposed lyrics, and layered harmonic underpinnings. Through sound, "Unnoticed's" deep dive into the exploration of the juxtaposed duality of the human experience allows fans to ride the wide sonic rollercoaster of emotions, sit comfortably in discomfort, see beauty in brokenness, and experience harmony and dissonance all at once.Their single releases from this album thus far have garnered enthusiastic responses by fans, press, collaborators, and music curators worldwide; reaching over 18 Million views on TikTok, repeated adds to editorial, algorithmic, and user-generated playlists reaching 2M followers, and press tastemakers (from over 60+ international major and speciality outlets). With the release of " This Time " and the upcoming album "Unnoticed," Moxxy Jones looks to continue delivering their unique sound and lyrical perspective to eager fans worldwide.www.facebook.com/moxxyjoneswww.instagram.com/moxxyjonesmoxxyjones.com



