Jess Glynne Receives BRIT Billion Award; Award Presented Following The Release Of Her New Album 'Jess'

The BRIT Billion award reflects the extent to which streaming has transformed the music landscape for artists and fans alike over the past decade - over 85% of the UK's recorded music consumption now takes place through streaming, and in 2023 there were a record 180 billion audio streams in the UK in total. In the UK, more than 2,000 artists now annually amass at least 10 million audio streams of their music, while more than 10,000 artists are streamed over a million times. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jess Glynne has become the latest artist to receive a BRIT Billion Award celebrating one Billion streams in the UK. She receives the award from the BPI - the representative voice for the UK's world-leading record labels and music companies - upon the release of her third studio album 'JESS'.Featuring on Clean Bandit's 2014 hit 'Rather Be', which has accumulated over 200m UK streams, some of Glynne's most streamed songs include 'I'll Be There', 'Take Me Home', 'Thursday', and 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'. Glynne also holds a special place in UK chart history, as she is the only British female solo artist to have seven number one singles on the Official Chart.Accepting the Award at a stripped back performance of the new album, Jess said:"I am so grateful to be presented with this award and so overwhelmed by the continued love and support. To have over a billion streams in the UK feels very surreal and I can only say thank you to everyone who listens to my music and brings my stories and my voice in to their world.""I can only hope these songs do for you what they've done for me. It's a real moment for me having just released my new album JESS after nearly 6 years so to receive this award alongside that, feels like a time to be celebrated. It was super cute being given it by my parents at a real intimate performance I did in London last week. Having my family and friends around me through all these incredible milestones just make it all the more special."Officially launched in 2023, more than 25 artists have been recognised with a BRIT Billion award, including global icons such as The Rolling Stones, Queen, ABBA, and Whitney Houston, pioneering rap and hip-hop artists including AJ Tracey and Headie One, and chart-dominating pop artists and singer-songwriters, with the likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, and BRIT Award record-breaker RAYE all having received the Award.The BRIT Billion award reflects the extent to which streaming has transformed the music landscape for artists and fans alike over the past decade - over 85% of the UK's recorded music consumption now takes place through streaming, and in 2023 there were a record 180 billion audio streams in the UK in total. In the UK, more than 2,000 artists now annually amass at least 10 million audio streams of their music, while more than 10,000 artists are streamed over a million times.



