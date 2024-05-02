Modern Rock Trio The Black Moods Plot Summer US Tour Following Recent Direct Support Gig With Legendary Rock Act ZZ Top In Arizona!





Their journey continued with 2022's Into The Night, recorded with Grammy-nomindated producer Johnny Karkazis (Disturbed, 3 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THE BLACK MOODS will head out on tour across the Midwest this summer on a headlining run from May 10 to June 22. The tour will include festival appearances at Colorado City Music Fest (Hilldale, UT) and Brat Fest (Madison, WI). The Phoenix, AZ-based modern rock trio are also excited to announce they'll be returning as a headlining act at Roger Clyne & The Peacemaker's annual Circus Mexicus festival set in Puerto Penasco, MX from June 6-9 as it celebrates its 25th year anniversary. See full dates listed below.Earlier this month, THE BLACK MOODS were the direct support for legendary rock band ZZ Top in Prescott, AZ at the Findlay Toyota Center. The appearance followed the release of their melodic and stirring new single "Heaven," which they performed live during their standing ovation set. See the band pictured below with ZZ Top and famed Phoenix concert promoter Danny Zelisko who praised them as "Phoenix's very best band these days," on his social media pages.Produced by duo Seth Reger (Ava Max, Bruno Mars) and Niko Mansikka-aho (Empire of The Sun, Common Kings), who co-wrote the song with THE BLACK MOODS, " Heaven " marks the first new music from their upcoming fourth studio album due later this year. Stream/download " Heaven " now at https://orcd.co/heaventbm. Watch its seductive music video directed by Jim Louvau (Jerry Cantrell, Orianthi) now.THE BLACK MOODS with ZZ TOP and famed Phoenix concert promoter DANNY ZELISKO at Findlay Toyota Center (Prescott, AZ) on 4/24/24(l-r): Danny Zelisko (Danny Zelisko Presents), bassist Jordan Hoffman, Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy, drummer Chico DiazTHE BLACK MOODS SUMMER 2024 TOUR DATES:5/10 Hildale, UT - Colorado City Music Festival 20245/11 Logan, UT - Cache Bar5/21 Dallas, TX - Three Links5/22 Tulsa, OK - Vanguard5/23 St. Peters, MO - Diamond Music Hall5/24 Joliet, IL - The Forge5/25 Janesville, WI - The Back Bar5/26 Madison, WI - Brat Fest5/28 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music5/29 Sioux City, IA - The Marquee5/30 Cedar Rapids, IA - Chrome Horse Saloom5/31 Keokuk, IA - L-Treyns Bar6/1 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads6/6-9 Puerto Penasco, MX - Circus Mexicus6/21 West Dundee, IL - Rookies Rochaus6/22 Springfield, IL - Stadium Bar & GrillThe Black Moods play raw, amplified rock & roll. A classic power trio for the modern world, they turn the genre's timeless ingredient—electric guitar, anthemic hooks, and percussive punch—into a sound that's both contemporary and climactic.Born in the Arizona desert and reared on stages across North America, The Black Moods began building a national audience thanks to their relentless touring schedule, which found the Phoenix-based group sharing shows with Shinedown, Janes Addiction, 311, Godsmack, and Collective Soul to name a few. That audience rose to new heights with 2020's Sunshine, an album whose combination of guitar-driven muscle and melody helped The Black Moods send four hit singles into the Top 40 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts.Their journey continued with 2022's Into The Night, recorded with Grammy-nomindated producer Johnny Karkazis (Disturbed, 3 Doors Down, Pop Evil)—who also produced Sunshine- which saw them achieve a fourth Top 40 Mainstream Rock Billboard hit single with "Saturday Night." Along the way, The Black Moods appeared on festival stages including Aftershock and KUPD's UFest, and even found time to cut a track with legendary producer/engineer Eddie Kramer (Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones) and collaborate with The Doors' guitarist Robby Krieger on a rendition of The Doors' classic track "Roadhouse Blues" with guest vocals from rock singer-songwriter Diamante recorded at Krieger's L.A. studio. The track and a music video featuring footage from the recording session were released in November 2023.



