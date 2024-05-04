Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Music By Tom Holkenborg Available May 17, 2024





The full soundtrack will be available May 17th. Vinyl and CD formats will be available for Pre-Order on May 24th through Mutant Records. It is released in conjunction with Warner Bros.



Tom Holkenborg's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga soundtrack is the follow-up to his widely acclaimed score album from 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Holkenborg's score is driven by



"My collaboration with the incredible



Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:

The Pole of Inaccessibility

Dementus

The Promise

You Are Awaited

The Bear

You're Scum

Wives' Quarters

The Wig and The Seed

The Stowaway

Fata Morgana

Gastown

A Noble Cause

The Bullet Farm

Dementus Is Gaining

Dementus' Diatribe

At the Dawn of War

The Darkest of Gods

Epilogue (from Furiosa)



Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind



As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.



Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Tom Burke and Alyla Browne.



Miller penned the script with "Mad Max: Fury Road" co-writer Nico Lathouris. Miller's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and action designer Guy Norris, director of photography



Warner Bros.



TOM HOLKENBORG (Composer), a.k.a. Junkie XL, is a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum producer, musician, composer and educator whose versatility puts him on the cutting edge of contemporary music, and whose thirst for innovation is helping to reimagine the world of composition.



Known as a 'Full-Contact Composer,' Holkenborg is hands-on at every stage of the composing process, a multi-instrumentalist who combines a mastery of studio engineering, classical musical training and an innate sense of curiosity. He's as adept working with a 50-piece philharmonic orchestra as he is with a wall of modular synths, playing a bass guitar or building his own physical and digital instruments.



Holkenborg's film scoring credits have grossed over $2 billion at the box office and include "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Deadpool," "Black Mass," "Alita



Holkenborg's music career began in 1993 when he started the industrial rock band Nerve while also producing hardcore and metal bands like Sepultura and Fear Factory. Drawn by electronic breakbeats, he started



Following the success of his



The foundation for Tom's work in film started in his native Holland, where he created multiple film scores, before undertaking mentorships with celebrated composers Harry Gregson-Williams and Hans Zimmer, with whom he worked on projects like "Inception," "Batman vs. Superman" and "The Dark Knight Rises." Tom's partnership with Hans was formative, enabling him to hone his own voice and style while learning from one of Hollywood's most influential composers. Tom's own Hollywood journey really started to take flight in 2014 with his first major solo project, and the first of his many collaborations with Zack Snyder, "300: Rise of an Empire." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music is excited to announce the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) on May 17th with music by Grammy-nominated multi-platinum producer, musician, composer Tom Holkenborg. The first single is available NOW: "Dementus is Gaining"The full soundtrack will be available May 17th. Vinyl and CD formats will be available for Pre-Order on May 24th through Mutant Records. It is released in conjunction with Warner Bros. Pictures "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker George Miller and slated for a May 24th, 2024 release in theaters and IMAX nationwide and internationally beginning May 22.Tom Holkenborg's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga soundtrack is the follow-up to his widely acclaimed score album from 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Holkenborg's score is driven by George Miller's desire to capture the inhumanity of the Wasteland through Furiosa's eyes. The movie's music embodies Tom's full-contact approach to composition and his mastery of sound design and classical scoring. Tom's role on Furiosa is especially unique, as he not only composed the score, but also worked alongside Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Rob Mackenzie to mix the film's final audio."My collaboration with the incredible George Miller began over a decade ago with our work on Mad Max: Fury Road, a project that marked a pivotal moment in my career as a film composer. Returning to this world to score the odyssey of Furiosa, an epic tale of survival, resilience and revenge has been just as eye-opening and gratifying. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a testament to the vision of a singular film maker, whose pursuit of excellence always inspires me to push my creative limits."Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:The Pole of InaccessibilityDementusThe PromiseYou Are AwaitedThe BearYou're ScumWives' QuartersThe Wig and The SeedThe StowawayFata MorganaGastownA Noble CauseThe Bullet FarmDementus Is GainingDementus' DiatribeAt the Dawn of WarThe Darkest of GodsEpilogue (from Furiosa)Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 40 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash "Mad Max: Fury Road." The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Babe"), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Tom Burke and Alyla Browne.Miller penned the script with "Mad Max: Fury Road" co-writer Nico Lathouris. Miller's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and action designer Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan ("Hacksaw Ridge," "The Great Gatsby"), composer Tom Holkenborg, supervising sound editor Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and supervising colorist Eric Whipp. The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, production sound Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on "Mad Max: Fury Road."Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024 and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024. #FuriosaTOM HOLKENBORG (Composer), a.k.a. Junkie XL, is a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum producer, musician, composer and educator whose versatility puts him on the cutting edge of contemporary music, and whose thirst for innovation is helping to reimagine the world of composition.Known as a 'Full-Contact Composer,' Holkenborg is hands-on at every stage of the composing process, a multi-instrumentalist who combines a mastery of studio engineering, classical musical training and an innate sense of curiosity. He's as adept working with a 50-piece philharmonic orchestra as he is with a wall of modular synths, playing a bass guitar or building his own physical and digital instruments.Holkenborg's film scoring credits have grossed over $2 billion at the box office and include "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Deadpool," "Black Mass," "Alita Battle Angel," "Divergent," "Brimstone," "The Dark Tower," "Tomb Raider," "Terminator: Dark Fate," both parts of the record-setting "Sonic the Hedgehog," along with the recent hits "Justice League: The Snyder Cut" and "Godzilla x Kong". He has worked with directors Peter Jackson, Robert Rodriguez, James Cameron, George Miller, Christopher Nolan, Zack Snyder and Tim Miller.Holkenborg's music career began in 1993 when he started the industrial rock band Nerve while also producing hardcore and metal bands like Sepultura and Fear Factory. Drawn by electronic breakbeats, he started Junkie XL in 1997, debuting with the album "Saturday Teenage Kick." Holkenborg went on to produce six albums under the Junkie XL moniker while playing headline shows all over the world. In 2002, he scored a #1 hit in 24 countries with his rework of Elvis Presley's "A Little Less Conversation."Following the success of his Junkie XL project, Holkenborg collaborated with celebrated artists like Dave Gahan, Robert Smith and Chuck D, and remixed artists such as Coldplay, Depeche Mode, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and many more.The foundation for Tom's work in film started in his native Holland, where he created multiple film scores, before undertaking mentorships with celebrated composers Harry Gregson-Williams and Hans Zimmer, with whom he worked on projects like "Inception," "Batman vs. Superman" and "The Dark Knight Rises." Tom's partnership with Hans was formative, enabling him to hone his own voice and style while learning from one of Hollywood's most influential composers. Tom's own Hollywood journey really started to take flight in 2014 with his first major solo project, and the first of his many collaborations with Zack Snyder, "300: Rise of an Empire."



