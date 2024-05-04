Fisher & Jennifer Lopez Reimagine Hit Song 'Waiting For Tonight'





Lopez is set to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the Broadway musical. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Setting the tone for summer 2024, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer FISHER is teaming up with the inimitable Jennifer Lopez on an adaptation of the icon's 90's classic 'Waiting For Tonight', out May 3rd on his own label Catch & Release.'Waiting For Tonight' offers a modern take on the original Jennifer Lopez classic that became a global phenomenon after its release in 1999. The record broke the Top 10 across multiple Billboard charts, went multi-platinum in 5 countries including the UK, Australia, France and Belgium, and simultaneously earned Lopez her first Grammy nomination.FISHER's contemporary rendition of 'Waiting For Tonight' pays homage to the towering original, a track which, at its time, transcended music culture and marked a pivotal milestone in Jennifer Lopez's already-prolific career. Tastefully nodding to the cultural renaissance of the new millennium, this rendition celebrates the 25th anniversary of its release in triumphant style.'Waiting For Tonight' kicks off a huge summer ahead for FISHER. In addition to his upcoming Hi Ibiza residency every Wednesday, he recently announced his own day festival at London's Gunnersbury Park on August 9th with Purple Disco Machine, Vintage Culture and more. Not to mention his upcoming May appearances at his own sold-out Out 2 Lunch Festival with TEG Live and Vodafone, plus TRIIP Festival Malta at the end of the month. Later this summer, FISHER and Chris Lake's Under Construction show will headline Parklife Festival, following historic sets at Coachella and Hollywood Boulevard last year.Known for his wild sense of humour and energetic DJing style, FISHER first burst onto the electronic scene with tracks 'Stop It' and 'Ya Kidding' and has since become one of the scene's most in-demand talents. He then dropped 'Losing It', his breakout track that earned him his first Grammy nomination. Fast-forward to 2024 and the track has now amassed well over half a billion streams - cementing its status as one of the biggest dance records of the decade in the process. FISHER is on a roll, recently releasing records such as 'Yeah The Girls' and 'Take It Off', the mega dance hit with AATIG, as well as recently completing residencies at Hi Ibiza and TAO Vegas, headlining Outside Lands and We Are FSTVL, and curating his first festival TRIIP in Malta, featuring Claptone, Eats Everything, Loco Dice and many more.Singer, actress, dancer, producer, and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez parlayed her Golden Globe-nominated 1997 portrayal of tragic Latin pop icon Selena into pop stardom. Establishing a confident, sensual style, her first single, 1999's 'If You Had My Love', shot to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and just two years later Lopez became the first woman to hit number one on the album chart and at the box office in the same week with her second album J.Lo. She became a fixture in the Top Ten with albums including the Spanish-language Como Ama una Mujer (2007), Love? (2011), and A.K.A. (2014). After nearly a decade, February 2024 marked the release of This Is Me...Now, celebrating the anniversary of its sister album, This is Me...Then. Her most honest and personal yet, the album is written and executive produced by Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith and INK among others. Now with a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Jennifer Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.Lopez is set to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the Broadway musical.



