Music Industry 07/05/2024

SES Team Publishes Clouzine's Next Issue (#44) In Second Half Of May 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazine is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl. video works.

Clouzine International Music Awards winner Brandiwyne, a shooting star from Seattle (USA) made it to coming issue's front page.
Brandiwyne, Cynthia Thijs Coenraad (Netherlands), Richard Zelada (USA) and Tsode (Spain), all Clouzine awardees are interviewees so far.

Works of Radical Bicep, Studeo and Murat Ses were reviewed by Clouzine Magazine's competent reviewers Joe Kidd (USA), and Fonz Tramontano (UK).

A big number of great artists and new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section: Ed Bazel,
Fonz Tramontano, Calida J, 5nine3, Lia Scallon, Myroslav Levytsky and more.

CLOUZINE is mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.

Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports, new releases supports them in the social media, feature them in global charting Clouzine Radio Show, in Clouzine's newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).

Interested artists can browse all issues online
https://clouzinemagazine.com
Email them at [email protected] for more information.
https://clouzine.net/clouzineradio.html






