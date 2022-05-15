Louis Tomlinson Releases Surprise New Album 'Live'



The LIVE album comprises a collection of 15 songs, each recorded in a different city, at a different show, spanning the past 3 years across Louis' two Global World Tours which have seen him perform over 170 shows to date, visiting 47 countries spanning 5 continents.



The digital version of 'LIVE', out now, features his singles including 'Bigger Than Me', 'We Made It, 'Walls' and 'Out Of My System', alongside fan favourite album tracks, all released live for the very first time.



The physical versions of 'LIVE' will be released 23rd August on double CD and 2 LP gatefold picture disc vinyl. Included with the vinyl product is a special exclusive 'Tour Book'. In this unique offering, fans have the opportunity to submit their own personal message with the chance of being included in the book itself.



Louis says: "I've been lucky enough to spend the last 3 years touring the world twice over. The feeling I get sharing those live moments will be with me forever. To be able to record these songs from all over the world and put them out as an album like this feels so special, and a real tribute to the fans who make each and every show feel unique and incredible. Thank you! Enjoy!"



There are 4 exclusive tracks split between the physical editions of 'LIVE', including a special version of the



Accompanying video clips of compiled tour footage will be shared on Louis's social channels to support the release, showcasing a glimpse into his past 3 years on the road.



In the hours leading up to release fans have been discovering puzzle pieces and audio snippets from the album in a global digital activation that has spanned over 200 countries. Working in collaboration they were able to piece together the album cover and digital album track list ahead of its official release.



The digital album track list is as follows (including the city where the track was recorded):



The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023)

Face The

Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023)

Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023)

We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022)



Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022)



All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023)



Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15

Out Of My









The CD tracklisting is:



Disc 1:

The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023)

Face The

Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023)

Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023)

We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022)



High In California (Live From Amsterdam, 15 October 2023)

Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022)





Disc 2:

All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023)



Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15

Out Of My



Where Do Broken Hearts Go (Live From Tallinn, 5





The vinyl track listing is:



Side A:

The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023)

Face The

Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023)

Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023)

We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022)



Side B:



High In California (Live From Amsterdam, 15 October 2023)

Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022)





Side C:

All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023)



Only the Brave (Live From Milan, 3

Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15



Side D:

Out Of My





Kill My Mind (Live From Santiago, 15 May 2022)



To date Louis has released two hugely successful albums. His 2020 debut album 'Walls', which has sold over 1.5 million copies and his acclaimed second album 'Faith In The Future' which went to No.1 in the UK, Spain and Belgium, and Top 5 in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and across Europe. In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most live streamed concert by a solo male artist, hosting one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities.

