Billie Eilish Announces Pre-Release Hit Me Hard And Soft Album Listening Events In NYC & LA

Billie Eilish has announced two album listening parties in support of her highly anticipated third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, set for release on May 17. The free events presented by American Express, and produced by Live Nation, will take place on Wednesday, May 15 in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center in association YouTube Music
and Thursday, May 16 in Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum in association with Snapchat.Special perks for American Express Card Members will be available.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster HERE. Fans can request up to two tickets for the free BILLIE EILISH HIT ME HARD AND SOFT ALBUM LISTENING PARTIES in New York and Los Angeles. Requests must be submitted by Tuesday, May 7 at 9AM PT. Submissions do not guarantee tickets to the event. Confirmations will be sent out on Friday, May 10.
TRANSPORTATION: Fans are encouraged to take public transportation or carpool to and from the album listening parties to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution.
Barclays Center is located on top of one of New York's largest transportation hubs. Fans can arrive at the venue via eleven different subway lines, multiple bus lines, and the Long Island Railroad. Public transportation is recommended, and routes can be planned using the MTA's trip planner.
There are several ways to get to the Kia Forum via public transportation. Fans can arrive in Inglewood by taking either the K Line or C Line and then board a free shuttle bus beginning at 6:45 p.m. to the venue from the Avocado Station (C Line's Hawthorne/Lennox station) or Pirate Station (K Line's Downtown Inglewood station). Another option is to take the Line 115 or Line 212 bus directly to the venue. After the event, Metro will provide shuttle bus services back to both the K and C Lines with the last shuttle bus departing 70 minutes after the concert ends. Routes can be planned using the Metro trip planner. Additionally, the Kia Forum offers a Regional Park and Ride roundtrip service where attendees can choose from five convenient Park and Ride locations across the County of Los Angeles. Shuttles will depart for the Kia Forum approximately 90 minutes before the doors open. The Park and Ride services will be complimentary and available exclusively to event ticket holders. Stay tuned for more info
The album listening events follow Billie Eilish's massive HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR announcement. Starting in September
2024, Eilish will embark on her North American leg of the tour which runs through to the end of December 2024. The tour will continue in Australia starting February 2025 ahead of her European, U.K., and Ireland arena dates starting in April until late July. For more information, visit billieeilish.com.
Billie Eilish's forthcoming album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was written by Billie Eilish
and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, who also produced the album. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will be available on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials. For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, please visit https://store.billieeilish.com/pages/sustainability
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is out everywhere on May 17.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA*
Sun Sep 29 - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars
Arena
Wed Oct 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Thu Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Fri Oct 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Sat Nov 02 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
Mon Nov 11 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
Wed Nov 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Thu Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - AUSTRALIA
Tue Feb 18, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - EUROPE/U.K./IRELAND
Wed Apr 23, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii
Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii
Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 -Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 -London, UK - The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena