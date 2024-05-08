Billie Eilish Announces Pre-Release Hit Me Hard And Soft Album Listening Events In NYC & LA





Confirmations will be sent out on Friday, May 10.TRANSPORTATION: Fans are encouraged to take public transportation or carpool to and from the album listening parties to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution.Barclays Center is located on top of one of New York's largest transportation hubs. Fans can arrive at the venue via eleven different subway lines, multiple bus lines, and the Long Island Railroad. Public transportation is recommended, and routes can be planned using the MTA's trip planner.There are several ways to get to the Kia Forum via public transportation. Fans can arrive in Inglewood by taking either the K Line or C Line and then board a free shuttle bus beginning at 6:45 p.m. to the venue from the Avocado Station (C Line's Hawthorne/Lennox station) or Pirate Station (K Line's Downtown Inglewood station). Another option is to take the Line 115 or Line 212 bus directly to the venue. After the event, Metro will provide shuttle bus services back to both the K and C Lines with the last shuttle bus departing 70 minutes after the concert ends. Routes can be planned using the Metro trip planner. Additionally, the Kia Forum offers a Regional Park and Ride roundtrip service where attendees can choose from five convenient Park and Ride locations across the County of Los Angeles. Shuttles will depart for the Kia Forum approximately 90 minutes before the doors open. The Park and Ride services will be complimentary and available exclusively to event ticket holders. Stay tuned for more infoThe album listening events follow Billie Eilish's massive HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR announcement. Starting in September 2024, Eilish will embark on her North American leg of the tour which runs through to the end of December 2024. The tour will continue in Australia starting February 2025 ahead of her European, U.K., and Ireland arena dates starting in April until late July. For more information, visit billieeilish.com.Billie Eilish's forthcoming album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, who also produced the album. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will be available on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials. For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, please visit https://store.billieeilish.com/pages/sustainabilityHIT ME HARD AND SOFT is out everywhere on May 17.HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA*Sun Sep 29 - Québec, QC - Centre VideotronTue Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaWed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaFri Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank ArenaSat Oct 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterMon Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaWed Oct 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterFri Oct 11 - Boston, MA - TD GardenSun Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaWed Oct 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenThu Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenFri Oct 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenSat Nov 02 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaSun Nov 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaWed Nov 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaFri Nov 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank CenterSun Nov 10 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterMon Nov 11 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterWed Nov 13 - Chicago, IL - United CenterThu Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - United CenterSat Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterSun Nov 17 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center OmahaTue Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaWed Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaTue Dec 03 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaThu Dec 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFri Dec 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaSun Dec 08 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterTue Dec 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San JoseWed Dec 11 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San JoseFri Dec 13 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond ArenaSun Dec 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia ForumMon Dec 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia ForumTue Dec 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia ForumHIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - AUSTRALIATue Feb 18, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment CentreWed Feb 19, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment CentreFri Feb 21, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment CentreSat Feb 22, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment CentreMon Feb 24, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank ArenaTue Feb 25, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank ArenaThu Feb 27, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank ArenaFri Feb 28, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank ArenaTue Mar 4, 2025 -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver ArenaWed Mar 5, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver ArenaFri Mar 7, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver ArenaSat Mar 8, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver ArenaHIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - EUROPE/U.K./IRELANDWed Apr 23, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii ArenaThu Apr 24, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii ArenaSat Apr 26, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor ArenaMon Apr 28, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal ArenaTue Apr 29, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal ArenaFri May 2, 2025 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG ArenaSun May 4, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeMon May 5, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeWed May 7, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeFri May 9, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber ArenaThu May 29, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess ArenaFri May 30, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess ArenaSun June 1, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 ArenaTue June 3, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron ArenaWed June 4, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron ArenaFri June 6, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - StadthalleSun June 8, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol ArenaTue June 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor ArenaWed June 11, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor ArenaSat June 14, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant JordiSun June 15, 2025 -Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant JordiMon Jul 7, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO HydroTue Jul 8, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO HydroThu Jul 10, 2025 - London, UK - The O2Fri Jul 11, 2025 -London, UK - The O2Sun Jul 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2Mon Jul 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2Wed Jul 16, 2025 - London, UK - The O2Thu Jul 17, 2025 - London, UK - The O2Sat Jul 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op LiveSun Jul 20, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op LiveTue Jul 22, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op LiveWed Jul 23, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op LiveSat Jul 26, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3ArenaSun Jul 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena



