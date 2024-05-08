The Pull Of Autumn Presents 'Opening/ Closing' Single Ft. Kraig Jordan, Previewing Fifth Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Art-rock indie-pop collective The Pull of Autumn presents their new single 'Opening / Closing' featuring Kraig Jordan. Born from the reflective period as the world began to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Crafted by the songwriting duo of Kraig Jordan and Guy Benoit, and recorded at Plan of a Boy studio in Providence, Rhode Island, this track is a poignant exploration of re-entry into a transformed society.
The second taste of their fifth album 'Memory Tree', this single follows 'I Was Just Dreaming', which features Boston
artist Bruce MacLeod on vocals.
"Opening/Closing" harnesses the raw emotions and experiences of its creators during a time of global uncertainty and change. It features a rich blend of acoustic and electric guitars, layered with a diverse array of percussion, capturing the essence of renewal and the complex emotions tied to reengaging with the outside world," says Kraig Jordan.
"When I sent Daniel
Darrow the stems to work on he expressed he wanted this add an electronic element to the song via electronics and synthesis, the results are an exciting take on electro - acoustic music"
Daniel
Darrow adds "I first heard Kraig's music through a friend, who worked with him on a electronic project called Nerve Pill. Noting that Kraig's tastes in music were similar to mine, I began exploring his music to find he is a great songwriter and artist. I'm excited to have contributed to this track, which touches upon so many styles of composition and shared memories of a strange and often lonely time."
The 'Memory Tree' album, described as "a melancholy remembrance of moments in time and life", will be released via Boston
imprint RBM Records on CD and digitally, two years after The Pull of Autumn's 'Beautiful Broken World' album, which involved several music luminaries, including The Pop Group's Mark Stewart, Living Colour's Doug Wimbish and producer Adrian Sherwood.
The Pull of Autumn is a revolving-door collective lead by Rhode Island artist Daniel
Darrow of 80s post-punk group Johanna's House of Glamour and core members Bruce MacLeod, Matthew Darrow and Luke Skyscraper James
(I.R.S. recording artist Fashion). Each release involves a revolving door of notable and emerging artists, both from the local music scene and further abroad. The band's debut 2018 eponymous album was followed by 'Afterglow' in 2019, 'Small Colors' in 2020 and 'Beautiful Broken World' in 2022.
'Memory Tree' features contributions by such artists as Philip Parfitt (The Perfect Disaster), Ricky Humphrey
(This Twisted Wreckage), San Francisco-based artists Leigh Gregory and Julius Manning, Berkeley
singer-songwriter Sophia
Campbell, and two local music legends - Rhode Island Rock'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul Everett and producer, songwriter and artist Kraig Jordan.
'Opening / Closing' is available exclusively via Bandcamp, where the 'Memory Tree' album can be pre-ordered. On May 31, this record goes live across all digital music platforms, including Apple Music
and Spotify.
TRACK LIST:
1. Memory Tree (feat. Daniel
Darrow)
2. Walter Benjamin
(feat. Leigh Gregory)
3. Freedom's a Thief (feat. Sophia
Campbell)
4. Lovely Fellow (feat. Luke Skyscraper James)
5. The Dolphins (feat. Paul Everett)
6. Awakening (feat. Leigh Gregory)
7. I Was Just Dreaming (feat. Bruce Macleod)
8. Lines Written (feat. Philip Parfitt)
9. A Shrine to Past Memories (feat. Matthew Darrow)
10. Lost Time (feat. Julius Manning)
11. Flow Motion (feat. Ricky Humphrey)
12. Opening / Closing (feat. Kraig Jordan )
CREDITS
Produced & Mixed by Daniel
Darrow
Mastered by Bruce Macleod
Cover painting by Paul Everett
01. Memory Tree - Daniel
Darrow (synths), Matthew Darrow (drums)
02. Walter Benjamin
- Leigh Gregory (guitars, vocals), Daniel
Darrow (synths), Aaron
Carr (cello)
03. Freedom is a Thief - Sophia
Campbell (vocals, bass), Daniel
Darrow (synths), Kevin
Carnes (drums), Dan Laks (guitar)
04. Lovely Fellow - Luke Skyscraper James
(vocals), Daniel
Darrow (synths)
05. Dolphins - Paul Everett vocals, Daniel
Darrow (synths), Kevin
Zahm (bass), Bob Kendall (guitar)
06. Awakening - Leigh Gregory (guitar), Daniel
Darrow (synths)
07. I Was Just Dreaming - Bruce MacLeod (guitar, bass, vocals), Daniel
Darrow (synths)
08. Lines Written - Philip Parfitt (guitar, spoken word), Daniel
Darrow (piano)
09. A Shrine to Past Memories - Matthew Darrow (synths)
10. Lost Time - Julius Manning (guitars, vocals), Daniel
Darrow (synths)
11. Flow Motion - Ricky Humphrey
(bass, drums), Daniel
Darrow (synths, trumpet, electronics)
12. Opening / Closing - Kraig Jordan (guitar, bass, vocals), Daniel
Darrow (synths) - written by Kraig Jordan & Guy Benoit.