Mexico City's World Class EDM Artist Songwriter: Meet Defanico

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Meet Defanico the international EDM creative sensation about to release his newest production "Humarankaheyma". Currently working on his sixth audio release and his fifth music video Defanico continues to please with his current visual musical exploration "You Make Me Feel." The video mixes graphic animations with human portrayals delivering a sensual, relaxing journey. Defanico shares, "We are in a new world and new age meditation and healing music is received best by those who have acquired a specific taste for this type of enlightenment. Electronic music for studying and concentration can be very healing with a chill vibe that can open the mind to new heights." Barry Coffing (CEO/President) Springboard Festivals states, "Defanico brought his amazing music and visuals to Springboard. The best way to describe his performance is a Latin Peter Grabriel mixed with EDM." Defanico's upcoming new video release "Humarankaheyma" is currently scheduled for early summer release. The current international distribution of the audio version is being handled by Distrokid. Defanico live performances have performed on stages of such music festivals as Colmena Music Festival (Tepoztlan Mexico) Electric Planet (Toluca Mexico) and Xibalba (Mexico City).



