Brooklyn-Based Electronic Artist Pas Musique Presents 'Come Follow Me' Single, Title Track From Forthcoming Album

Film footage by Anrrea Dune, Anthony Donovan, Audrey Dégez, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn experimental electronic artist Pas Musique will release the new full-length album 'Come Follow Me' this summer via NYC-based label Alrealon Musique. With seven new experimental electronic, experimental krautrock-influenced tracks, this record is previewed by the title track.Influenced by such artists as Faust, Coil, Zoviet France and NEU, Pas Musique was launched in 1995 Brooklyn as a solo abstract-sound project of founder Robert L. Pepper, having since evolved through different lineups and variations of experimental electronic iterations.'Come Follow Me' is a tribute to the late Frank Tovey a.k.a. Fad Gadget, who was one of Robert L. Pepper's top musical influences growing up. The sounds and beats are 80's synthpop-inspired compositions with a touch of modern noise, while the song's lyrics are inspired by metaphysical and philosophical themes, interlaced with abstract vocalizations.The accompanying music video was crowdsourced by friends and fans, building on a concept revolving around community and how we can create projects across the globe and find our own circles of mutual interest and support."This is the first album where I added vocals and not solely vocalizations. It's a balance of the commercial and the strange. It is a tribute to the pop-industrial project Fad Gadget so I tried to keep my experimental edge and add in some pop elements. I never thought I would be trying something like this. But if you know Pas Musique's history, we change periodically with different styles. I like to keep the sound fresh and challenge the project sonically," says Robert L. Pepper."It started with a concept of "Could I make an album with vocals, while dipping into a pop edge?" So I wrote sequences that use some 80's sounding synth sounds in the style of Fad Gadget. Then the vocals just came to me. 'Come Follow Me' was the first track that materialized and then the workflow began. Tracks just evolve naturally."The forthcoming album follows up 2023's 'Shaman' album and 2021's 'Amateur Radio', when Pas Musique was a four-piece consisting of Jon V Worthley, Michael Durek, Jesse Fairbairn and Robert L. Pepper. While still involved with live performances (and other recordings currently in the works, it is solely Pepper involved in the new album. He is also working with Robin Storey of Rapoon on other completely avant, experimental, improvisational compositions.Since emerging on the music scene 29 years ago, Pas Musique has pursued musical elements of electronic and experimental music with krautrock undertones. Pas Musique has collaborated with many great musicians, including Faust, Rapoon, ZEV, Philippe Petit, HATI, Chester Hawkins, Jim Tuite, and many more. Pas Musique has performed in 18 countries and throughout the United States.As of May 8, the 'Come Follow Me' single will be released everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The full album by the same name is out on July 12 via Alrealon Musique. Available on CD and digitally, it is already available for pre-order via Bandcamp.Pas Musique performs next on May 10 at Rhizome in Silver Springs, Maryland.Written and performed by Robert L. PepperRecorded, mixed, mastered & produced by Pas MusiqueCover artwork and photography by Pas MusiqueReleased by Alrealon MusiqueCatalog Number: ALRN145Video created by Pas MusiqueFilm footage by Anrrea Dune, Anthony Donovan, Audrey Dégez, Black Saturn, Brandstifter, Cristobal Eme, Damien Olsen, Dan Gitlin, Daniel McKleinfeld, El Santo del Rock, Jim Tuite, Jon Worthley, Katrin Rätte, Ken Beckford, Kensaku Nishizato, Kurt Schamann, Lazaro LaVista, Linda Ganus, Marc Edwards, Meeky, Rute Ventura, Shaun Sandor, Susannah Gilley Nishizato, Thomas Boettner (Straight Panic) & William Kurtis Chang (張光偉)



