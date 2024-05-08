Post Malone, Gwen Stefani, & More To Perform At 59th ACM Awards





Established in 1966, the Academy of Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) revealed the latest lineup of superstar performances and exclusive collaborations set to take the stage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT. A Prime membership will not be required to watch live, everyone is invited to the Party of the Year.Country Music's Party of the Year is getting even bigger with Post Malone set to make his debut on the legendary ACM Awards stage, alongside a newly added performance from 2022 New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum and must-see lineup of powerhouse duets from Female Artist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne; and six-time ACM Award recipient Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. As previously announced, the night's roster of performances will also feature Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, as well as a show stopping performance featuring brand new music from this year's host, Reba McEntire.Plus, five-time ACM Awards winner for National On-Air Personality of the Year, Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night. The segment, "Backstage with Bobby Bones," will showcase intimate artist interviews and special moments of the show.A limited number of tickets to the 59th ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop party packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits from the last year and seats closer to the action than ever.Fans will also be treated to a week of pre-ACM livestream celebrations hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson of the Country Heat Weekly podcast and courtesy of Amazon Music. Broadcasting live on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, the festivities will kick off on Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT with Live from the ACM Awards: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration from Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, which will feature musical performances and special guests, as well as the presentation of the ACM New Male Artist, New Female Artist, and New Duo or Group of the Year. On Wednesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. EDT fans will be able to stream Live from the ACM Awards: Backstage with Kelly Amber and on Thursday, May 16, fans can tune into the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch starting at 7 p.m. EDT. Amber and Kelly will also release three ACM-themed Country Heat Weekly podcasts on Thursdays, starting on May 9 with the duo's interview with ACM host Reba McEntire.The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate Country Music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast will be available directly following the stream on Prime Video and available the next day for free on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app. Additional performers, presenters, and ACM Awards ancillary events will be announced in the coming weeks.The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Raj Kapoor is Executive Producer and Showrunner, with Patrick Menton as Co-Executive Producer. Damon Whiteside serves as Executive Producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Barry Adelman serves as Executive Producer for DCP. John Saade continues to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video. This year's show marks its return to Frisco, Texas for the second consecutive year after the 2023 show was one of the most watched awards shows of the year.



