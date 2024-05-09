deadmau5 Presents Launch Of 'immer5ive Experience' And mau5hop Las Vegas Pop-Up At AREA15





Launching on May 16 and going through July 11, 2024, the 'immer5ive experience' will take over AREA15's Museum Fiasco, an immersive light and sound showcase all based around the world of deadmau5. Fans will walk through a delight of visuals themed from past mau5hop experiences for one-of-a-kind instagrammable moments and interactions. A spectacle of lighting scenes for the eyes and a specialty deadmau5 soundtrack for the ears make it a can't miss activity while in Las Vegas. Tickets for deadmau5 'immer5ive experience' can be found here: https://area15.com/experiences/museum-fiasco/



Alongside the 'immer5ive experience' launch, mau5trap will host 'mau5hop Las Vegas' in The Wall area of AREA15. The pop up shop will be open to the public during EDC festival week May 16-19 from noon to 10 pm daily. deadmau5 will be in attendance for a signing on Sunday, May 19 from 6:30pm-8pm Look for the shop to offer fans an opportunity to purchase unique deadmau5 merchandise including mystery plush keychains, mau5-themed rubik cubes, posters, t-shirts, hoodies and pins among other specialty products. Entry for the shop is free and fans will receive a wristband for free entry to the 'immer5ive experience' with mau5hop purchase.



AREA15 (https://www.area15.com/) is located at 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas.



mau5hop Las

Hours:

Thursday, May 16 noon - 10:00 pm

Friday, May 17 noon - 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 18 noon - 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 19 noon - 8:00 pm



immer5ive experience takes place May 16 - July 11, 2024

Look for deadmau5 to appear at EDC, taking place at the Las



Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, with REZZ "Hypnocurrency" and "Infraliminal" (as REZZMAU5), "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man, "XYZ" and "My



In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator



Over a decade since its formation, mau5trap -- the independent record label founded by groundbreaking electronic music producer deadmau5 -- has become a bastion for trailblazing and genre-defying artists. Casting a palpable influence over the genre, Mixmag readers voted mau5trap among the "Top 50 Labels of the Decade", placing it in the Top 10; since then, the imprint has been supported by dance music magnates Billboard, DJ Mag, Forbes, Insomniac, and The EDM Network. More recently, mau5trap has maneuvered toward live events boasting curated stage takeovers at the world's biggest electronic dance music events like Ultra



The multi-genre platform has extensively served as an authoritative platform for dance music heavyweights such as Skrillex, REZZ, Feed Me, Zedd, Noisia, i_o, Dillon Francis, Chris Lake, and Madeon; a combination of dark, forceful techno and complex, electro sounds, the label acts as a hotbed for rising talent such as Lamorn, Volaris, 1788-L, LUPA, DJ Dee, and others alike. Welcome to the horde.



AREA15, located minutes from the Las

Web: https://www.deadmau5.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deadmau5

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deadmau5

Web: https://mau5trap.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mau5trap

Instagram: https://instagram.com/mau5trap

Facebook: https://facebook.com/mau5trap

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mau5trap

