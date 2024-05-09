Snow Strippers Share New EP In The Midst Of Sold Out US Tour

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 09/05/2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since their debut singles in 2021, Snow Strippers have been dropping a series of mixtapes, EPs, a self-titled album. Just a few months ago, they released Night Killaz Vol. 1, went on a sold out EU/UK tour, and are now currently on a sold out US tour. See full dates below. Before that the duo released April Mixtape 3 which featured a track from Lil Uzi, "It's a Dream" and then they appeared on Uzi's Pink Tape album with "Fire Alarm". Now based in New York, Snow Strippers have transcended local acclaim.

Enigmatic and explosive, Snow Strippers's niche form of electronic has captured the imaginations of fans across the world. Snow Strippers are one of the internet's best kept secrets and one of this year's most vital acts. The music pulsates with unapologetic anarchic abandon that is both confrontational and full-throttle, creating an experience that is undeniably trashy yet hauntingly evocative.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:
3/27 - Chicago: IL - Thalia Hall (w/ Joeyy + Eera) SOLD OUT
3/28 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT
3/29 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT
3/30 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT
3/31 - Montreal, QC, - Ciel Noir SOLD OUT
4/01 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT
4/03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry (w/ DRES)
4/04 - New York City, NY - Racket (w/ Slimesito + DRES + Suzy Sheer) SOLD OUT
4/05 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere HALL (w/ evilgiane + DRES) SOLD OUT
4/08 - Washington D.C - Union Stage (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT
4/09 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT
4/10 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West (w/ evilgiane + DRES) SOLD OUT
4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT
4/13 - Miami, FL - The Ground (w/ evilgiane + Club Eat + DRES) SOLD OUT
4/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT
4/17 - Dallas, TX - Tulips (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT
4/18 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT
4/21 - Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT
4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT
4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World SOLD OUT
4/30 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room (w/ Elusin) ) SOLD OUT
5/03 - Portland, OR - Star Theater (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT
5/07 - Orange Country, CA - Constellation Room (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT
5/08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda (w/ Elusin + PhreshBoySwag) SOLD OUT
5/09 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT
5/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (w/ Ayesha Erotica + Elusin) SOLD OUT

Tracklist:
1. Chained Up (co-prod 4evr)
2. Favorite Lifeline (co-prod 4evr & nedarb)
3. So What If I'm A Freak
4. Back N Forth (co-prod 4evr & nedarb)
5. Draw A Heart
6. Need To Know
7. Throw It Back Away (co-prod nedarb)
8. Video Games 2 Feat. PurpleSparklyBentley






