Snow Strippers Share New EP In The Midst Of Sold Out US Tour





Enigmatic and explosive, Snow Strippers's niche form of electronic has captured the imaginations of fans across the world. Snow Strippers are one of the internet's best kept secrets and one of this year's most vital acts. The music pulsates with unapologetic anarchic abandon that is both confrontational and full-throttle, creating an experience that is undeniably trashy yet hauntingly evocative.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

3/27 - Chicago: IL -

3/28 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT

3/29 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT

3/30 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT

3/31 - Montreal, QC, - Ciel Noir SOLD OUT

4/01 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT

4/03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry (w/ DRES)

4/04 - New York City, NY - Racket (w/ Slimesito + DRES + Suzy Sheer) SOLD OUT

4/05 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere HALL (w/ evilgiane + DRES) SOLD OUT

4/08 - Washington D.C - Union Stage (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT

4/09 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT

4/10 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West (w/ evilgiane + DRES) SOLD OUT

4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT

4/13 - Miami, FL - The Ground (w/ evilgiane + Club Eat + DRES) SOLD OUT

4/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak

4/17 - Dallas, TX - Tulips (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT

4/18 - Austin, TX -

4/21 - Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT

4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT

4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World SOLD OUT

4/30 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room (w/ Elusin) ) SOLD OUT

5/03 - Portland, OR - Star Theater (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT

5/07 -

5/08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda (w/ Elusin + PhreshBoySwag) SOLD OUT

5/09 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT

5/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (w/ Ayesha Erotica + Elusin) SOLD OUT



Tracklist:

1. Chained Up (co-prod 4evr)

2. Favorite Lifeline (co-prod 4evr & nedarb)

3. So What If I'm A Freak

4. Back N Forth (co-prod 4evr & nedarb)

5. Draw A Heart

6. Need To Know

7. Throw It Back Away (co-prod nedarb)

8. Video Games 2 Feat. PurpleSparklyBentley New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since their debut singles in 2021, Snow Strippers have been dropping a series of mixtapes, EPs, a self-titled album. Just a few months ago, they released Night Killaz Vol. 1, went on a sold out EU/UK tour, and are now currently on a sold out US tour. See full dates below. Before that the duo released April Mixtape 3 which featured a track from Lil Uzi, "It's a Dream" and then they appeared on Uzi's Pink Tape album with "Fire Alarm". Now based in New York, Snow Strippers have transcended local acclaim.Enigmatic and explosive, Snow Strippers's niche form of electronic has captured the imaginations of fans across the world. Snow Strippers are one of the internet's best kept secrets and one of this year's most vital acts. The music pulsates with unapologetic anarchic abandon that is both confrontational and full-throttle, creating an experience that is undeniably trashy yet hauntingly evocative.NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:3/27 - Chicago: IL - Thalia Hall (w/ Joeyy + Eera) SOLD OUT3/28 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT3/29 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT3/30 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT3/31 - Montreal, QC, - Ciel Noir SOLD OUT4/01 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT4/03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry (w/ DRES)4/04 - New York City, NY - Racket (w/ Slimesito + DRES + Suzy Sheer) SOLD OUT4/05 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere HALL (w/ evilgiane + DRES) SOLD OUT4/08 - Washington D.C - Union Stage (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT4/09 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT4/10 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West (w/ evilgiane + DRES) SOLD OUT4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT4/13 - Miami, FL - The Ground (w/ evilgiane + Club Eat + DRES) SOLD OUT4/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT4/17 - Dallas, TX - Tulips (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT4/18 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT4/21 - Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World SOLD OUT4/30 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room (w/ Elusin) ) SOLD OUT5/03 - Portland, OR - Star Theater (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT5/07 - Orange Country, CA - Constellation Room (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT5/08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda (w/ Elusin + PhreshBoySwag) SOLD OUT5/09 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT5/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (w/ Ayesha Erotica + Elusin) SOLD OUTTracklist:1. Chained Up (co-prod 4evr)2. Favorite Lifeline (co-prod 4evr & nedarb)3. So What If I'm A Freak4. Back N Forth (co-prod 4evr & nedarb)5. Draw A Heart6. Need To Know7. Throw It Back Away (co-prod nedarb)8. Video Games 2 Feat. PurpleSparklyBentley



