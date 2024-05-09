Max McNown Releases New Music Video For 'The Way I Wanna'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakout singer-songwriter Max McNown has released a new music video for the sultry song "The Way I Wanna," from his recently released debut album Wandering.Following his triumphant tours with Americana band Briscoe and Australian artist Blake Rose, McNown will soon be performing larger shows opening for some of country's hottest stars-from Wyatt Flores to Wynonna Judd-and playing at festivals including Nashville's Musician's Corner and AmericanaFest. See below for details and get tickets at maxmcnown.com.Honing in on intricate storytelling, Wandering shares anecdotes of intense heartache-examining everything from breakups to new love to the pain of watching family members overcome life's biggest challenges. With production by AJ Pruis, Wandering showcases an ornate musical palette rich in live instrumentation of fiddle, mandolin, dreamy pedal-steel tones, and spellbinding guitar work. Yet McNown took care to foreground his lyrics on every track, viewing his songs as poems set to music.At 22, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok.After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn't for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path. His loyal fanbase then helped Max amass 50M+ streams and a spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart with his breakout single, "A Lot More Free," which peaked at #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart.McNown notes that he's found an essential touchstone in his own experience with the transformative power of music. "The reason I want to put my songs out into the world is I know how much music has helped me throughout my life," he says. "Whether it was dealing with a breakup or my brother's cancer or the troubles we all go through, music gave me hope and made me feel less alone, so now I want to return the favor." Be on the lookout for new music soon as McNown adds more songs to his fast-growing catalog.LIVE SHOWS:May 25 - Musician's Corner with Rayland Baxter - Nashville, TNJune 8 - Opening for Billy Currington - St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FLJuly 11 - Opening for Wynonna Judd - SLV Ski Hi Stampede - Monte Vista, COAugust 9 - Opening for Trampled by Turtles + JOSEPH - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR September 5 - Opening for Wyatt Flores - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ September 6 - Opening for Wyatt Flores - Brewing - Santa Fe, NM September 7 - Opening for Wyatt Flores - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX September 17-21 - AmericanaFest - Nashville, TN



