Hurray For The Riff Raff Nominated For Album Of The Year At Americana Honors & Awards

Congratulations to Hurray for the Riff Raff (aka Alynda Segarra), who has been nominated for the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards' Album of the Year for their new album, The Past Is Still Alive. The 2024 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony will be held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.Hurray for the Riff Raff created The Past Is Still Alive during a period of personal grief, when they found inspiration in radical poetry, railroad culture, outsider art, the work of writer Eileen Myles, and activist groups like ACT UP and Gran Fury. Segarra uses their lyrics as a way to immortalize and say goodbye to those they have loved and lost, and to honor both the heartbroken and the hopeful parts of themselves. "Segarra has created an epic tale of life on the road, a nearly mythic version of their own life story that stands alongside other great American musical travelogues," exclaims NPR Music. "Career-defining." Rolling Stone says: "Segarra has honed their craft into a cohesive, astonishingly realized singer-songwriter record ... the best batch of songs Segarra's ever written." Paste calls it "a celebratory measure of love, sanctuary, and defiance ... In their hands, the trauma of the present day is a prelude to the possibilities of a better tomorrow."Hurray for the Riff Raff kicks off a tour of Europe in Dublin this Friday, May 10, and returns to tour North America this summer, including headline shows and a run as special guest of Norah Jones.




