News
Alternative 09/05/2024

Two-Day Point Break Festival Headlined By Sublime And Rebelution June 1-2, 2024 At The Virginia Beach Oceanfront
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Members of the media under editorial assignment to cover the inaugural Point Break Festival can apply for credentials online. Please note, the deadline to apply for media credentials is May 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET (Thursday night).

WHAT: The Point Break Festival is an all-new two-day music festival headlined by Sublime and Rebelution at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront June 1-2, 2024. Featuring more than 20 bands throughout the weekend, the first-time festival will take place at 5th Street on the beach and include local food vendors and local craft vendors. Single day and weekend tickets are now available at www.pointbreakfestival.com.

WHO / Daily Lineups:

Saturday, June 1
Sublime, Wiz Khalifa, Stephen Marley, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Bumpin Uglies, DENM, Artikal Sound System, Joe Samba, The Supervillains, The Quasi Kings, Ganjacat

Sunday, June 2
Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Tribal Seeds, Hirie, The Expendables, Ballyhoo!, Tropidelic, Passafire, RDGLDGRN, Kash'd Out, Of Good Nature, Cultivated Mind

WHEN: Doors open at 12:00 p.m. ET each day with live performances starting at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: 5th Street at the beach. See Festival map below:

Credential Details: Information regarding credential pick-up, arrival instructions and interview availability will be provided to approved applicants prior to the event.
*In order to be approved for on-site credentials, requests must be from working members of the media on editorial assignment. Request for a media credential does not guarantee admittance. A member of the Point Break Festival PR team will be in touch to confirm the status of your request.
For more information and the latest updates on the Point Break Festival follow @pointbreakfestival on Instagram, @pointbreakfest on Twitter, @pointbreakfestival on Facebook, @pointbreakfestival on TikTok and YouTube @pointbreak-festival, or visit www.pointbreakfestival.com.






