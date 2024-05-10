Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 10/05/2024

Renowned Jazz Drummer Roni Kaspi Unveils Debut EP 'Poni'

Hot Songs Around The World

We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
139 entries in 24 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
310 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
224 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
453 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
179 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
227 entries in 16 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
349 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
400 entries in 20 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
183 entries in 5 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
626 entries in 23 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
112 entries in 25 charts
Renowned Jazz Drummer Roni Kaspi Unveils Debut EP 'Poni'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned Jazz drummer Roni Kaspi releases her eclectic debut EP 'PONI'. At just 23 years old Roni was awarded the 'Best Jazz Drummer of the Year' at the Drumeo Awards, following her breakthrough at 20 years old as the international touring drummer in the global jazz bass sensation Avishai Cohen trio. Now with the release of 'PONI' Kaspi showcases her talents as a singer-songwriter and producer in her Alt/Jazz-Pop 6 track debut EP.

'PONI' is a daring exploration of musical boundaries, blending futuristic sounds with traditional jazz influences. With her freewheeling kit-work, soulful vocals, and candid lyrics, Kaspi invites listeners on a journey through six tracks that defy genre conventions. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of influences, including alt-pop, soul, world music, and electronica, Kaspi creates a sound that is both innovative and captivating.

The lead single, 'Falling With You,' encapsulates Kaspi's desire to break free from conventional norms. The track explores themes of heartbreak and frustration, backed by Kaspi's signature drumming style and glistening synth lines. With 'Falling With You,' Kaspi demonstrates her ability to craft compelling musical arrangements that fuse elements of jazz, soul, alt-pop, and psychedelic pop, resulting in a truly unique listening experience.

Kaspi's musical journey began at the age of 7 when she first picked up the drums. Mentored by Grammy-winning drums maestro Terri Lyne Carrington at the prestigious Berklee College, Kaspi quickly rose to prominence in the jazz world. She joined the renowned Avishai Cohen trio, showcasing her phenomenal talent on the drums and contributing to the success of the trio's latest album, 'Shifting Sands.' which stormed all the 'best of' international charts of 2022.
With a busy touring schedule throughout Europe and the US and the release of PONI,' Roni Kaspi shows no signs of slowing down. Her unique sound and innovative approach to music are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.
www.ronikaspi.com
www.facebook.com/RoniKaspiMusic
www.instagram.com/roniponi100
www.youtube.com/channel/UCX8WYTT1p_1ogmu82n81Zbw






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112650 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045976638793945 secs