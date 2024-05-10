Renowned Jazz Drummer Roni Kaspi Unveils Debut EP 'Poni'





'PONI' is a daring exploration of musical boundaries, blending futuristic sounds with traditional jazz influences. With her freewheeling kit-work, soulful vocals, and candid lyrics, Kaspi invites listeners on a journey through six tracks that defy genre conventions. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of influences, including alt-pop, soul, world music, and electronica, Kaspi creates a sound that is both innovative and captivating.



The lead single, 'Falling With You,' encapsulates Kaspi's desire to break free from conventional norms. The track explores themes of heartbreak and frustration, backed by Kaspi's signature drumming style and glistening synth lines. With 'Falling With You,' Kaspi demonstrates her ability to craft compelling musical arrangements that fuse elements of jazz, soul, alt-pop, and psychedelic pop, resulting in a truly unique listening experience.



Kaspi's musical journey began at the age of 7 when she first picked up the drums. Mentored by Grammy-winning drums maestro Terri Lyne Carrington at the prestigious Berklee College, Kaspi quickly rose to prominence in the jazz world. She joined the renowned Avishai Cohen trio, showcasing her phenomenal talent on the drums and contributing to the success of the trio's latest album, 'Shifting Sands.' which stormed all the 'best of' international charts of 2022.

With a busy touring schedule throughout

