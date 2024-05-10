Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 10/05/2024

Shelby Lynne Confirms Special Headline Show At Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

Hot Songs Around The World

We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
139 entries in 24 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
310 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
224 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
453 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
179 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
227 entries in 16 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
349 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
400 entries in 20 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
183 entries in 5 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
626 entries in 23 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
112 entries in 25 charts
Shelby Lynne Confirms Special Headline Show At Nashville's Ryman Auditorium
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Shelby Lynne will perform a special headline show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, September 26, where she will perform new music as well as her landmark album, I Am Shelby Lynne, in its entirety.
Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Waylon Payne and Meg McRee, go on-sale tomorrow, May 10 at 10:00am CT.

The Ryman performance adds to yet another notable year for Lynne, who released her new song, "But I Ain't," last month via Monument Records. A bridge between her past and future work, "But I Ain't" was produced by Lynne, Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Gena Johnson and interpolates "Dreamsome," a standout track from I Am Shelby Lynne, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

In honor of the I Am Shelby Lynne anniversary, a special reissue of the album was released last month via Monument Records - stream/purchase and pre-order limited edition vinyl now. In conjunction with the milestone, the official music videos for album tracks "Gotta Get Back" and "Your Lies" are also now available online for the first time, after debuting on television 25 years ago.

Since her 1989 debut, Lynne has established herself as "one of her generation's most passionate and determined voices" (American Songwriter). In addition to releasing sixteen studio albums, Lynne has also been named Top New Female Vocalist at the 26th Annual ACM Awards, been featured in numerous movies and TV shows (including Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film, Walk The Line) and performed alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, her sister Allison Moorer and many more.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085640 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049848556518555 secs