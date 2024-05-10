Shelby Lynne Confirms Special Headline Show At Nashville's Ryman Auditorium



Since her 1989 debut, Lynne has established herself as "one of her generation's most passionate and determined voices" (American Songwriter). In addition to releasing sixteen studio albums, Lynne has also been named Top New Female Vocalist at the 26th Annual ACM Awards, been featured in numerous movies and TV shows (including Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film, Walk The Line) and performed alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, her sister New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Shelby Lynne will perform a special headline show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, September 26, where she will perform new music as well as her landmark album, I Am Shelby Lynne, in its entirety.Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Waylon Payne and Meg McRee, go on-sale tomorrow, May 10 at 10:00am CT.The Ryman performance adds to yet another notable year for Lynne, who released her new song, "But I Ain't," last month via Monument Records. A bridge between her past and future work, "But I Ain't" was produced by Lynne, Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Gena Johnson and interpolates "Dreamsome," a standout track from I Am Shelby Lynne, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.In honor of the I Am Shelby Lynne anniversary, a special reissue of the album was released last month via Monument Records - stream/purchase and pre-order limited edition vinyl now. In conjunction with the milestone, the official music videos for album tracks "Gotta Get Back" and "Your Lies" are also now available online for the first time, after debuting on television 25 years ago.Since her 1989 debut, Lynne has established herself as "one of her generation's most passionate and determined voices" (American Songwriter). In addition to releasing sixteen studio albums, Lynne has also been named Top New Female Vocalist at the 26th Annual ACM Awards, been featured in numerous movies and TV shows (including Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film, Walk The Line) and performed alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, her sister Allison Moorer and many more.



