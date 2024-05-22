Rock Legend Dave Mason Reveals Untold Stories In New Memoir





This groundbreaking book marks the first time a member of Traffic has penned a memoir, offering fans a rare glimpse into the extraordinary life and career of one of music's unsung legends. The book is set for release on



In Only You Know and I Know,



Filled with never-before-seen photographs, Only You Know and I Know promises to be a riveting rock 'n' roll adventure that delves into the highs and lows of Mason's multifaceted career. Readers will discover the untold stories of his relationships with iconic bands like the

"I am thrilled to finally share my journey in Only You Know and I Know, offering fans a firsthand account of the incredible experiences and relationships that have shaped my life in music," said Mason. "This memoir is a testament to the power of rock 'n' roll and the enduring impact it has had on my career and personal life."



Only You Know and I Know is a must-read for music enthusiasts, offering a unique perspective on one of rock's most fascinating and influential figures. Mason's memoir is set to captivate readers with its candid storytelling, vivid anecdotes, and unparalleled insight into the world of rock 'n' roll.

He continues his Traffic Jam tour, beginning May 22nd in Kent, OH and continuing through the fall. Select dates with The



Summer 2024 Traffic Jam Tour Dates:

5.22.24 The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

5.24.24 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT*

5.25.24 Broadview Stage at SPAC -

5.26.24 Bank NH Pavilion - Gilford, NH*

5.28.24 Patchogue Theatre - Patchogue, NY

5.29.24 Lynn Memorial Auditorium - Lynn, MA

5.31.24 The Fillmore

6.1.24 PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ*

6.4.24 Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis MD

6.6.24 Newton Theater - Newton, NJ

6.7.24 Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

7.10.24 Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park, MN*

7.11.24 Capitol Credit Union Park - Green Bay, WI*

7.12.24 McGrath Amp - Cedar Rapids, IA*

7.16.24 Ozark Amphitheater - Camdenton, MO*

7.18.24 Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

7.19.24 Stiefel Theatre - Salina, KS

7.20.24 The Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

7.24.24 Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

7.25.24 Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

7.26.24 Renfro Valley - Mount Vernon, KY

7.31.24 The Beacon Theater - Hopewell, VA

8.2.24 Peace Center - Greenville, SC^

8.3.24 Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater - Peachtree City, GA^

8.6.24 Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

8.8.24 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY*

8.9.24 Scottish Rite - Collingswood, NJ

8.12.24 Stephen's Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

8.14.24 The Center for The Arts in Natick - Natick, MA

9.14.24 Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

9.15.24 The Heights - Houston, TX

9.17.24 Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

9.24.24 Lobero Theatre -

9.26.24 The Canyon - Montclair, CA

9.27.24 Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

9.28.24 The Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA

10.3.24 Humphreys Concerts - San Diego, CA

10.11.24 The Center for the Performing Arts - Grass Valley, CA

10.12.24 Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV

*with The Beach Boys

^with Jefferson Starship



