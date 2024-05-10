BIG|BRAVE To Embark On Extensive North American Tour This Summer





* w/ Spiritual Poison. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of acclaimed new album A Chaos Of Flowers, BIG|BRAVE have announced an extensive tour throughout North America this August, supported by Spiritual Poison (Ethan McCarthy of Primitive Man). The tour will follow a month-long tour throughout Europe and the UK this Spring, including a set at Portals Festival in London.BIG|BRAVE's music has been described as massive minimalism. Their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their music's frayed edges as much as its all-encompassing weight. The potency of the trio's work is their singular artistry combining elements of traditional folk techniques and a modern deconstruction of guitar music. Gain, feedback, and amplitude are essential to A Chaos Of Flowers, an album that builds on their ferocious 2023 album nature morte. Lyrically, the songs explore the most vulnerable of human experiences, how marginalizations manifest internally and externally, the inner struggles of isolation, and co-existence in nature. A Chaos of Flowers draws on catharsis and beauty as well as the quagmire of disorientation and othering. The album is a monument of simultaneous serenity and disquiet, a subtle maelstrom of internal life.BIG|BRAVE achieve their colossal sound through minimalist approaches, a deft understanding of dynamics and an inventive employment of percussion and distortion. The trio reconceptualize what it is to be heavy or minimal, challenging perceptions with their illumination of painfully overlooked perspectives. BIG|BRAVE's sound on A Chaos of Flowers has blossomed, harnessing potent emotions with their unparalleled arrangements and intricate economies of space.BIG|BRAVE tour dates:May 3 - Duisburg, DE - StapeltorMay 4 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits BotaniqueMay 5 - Paris, FR - Pointe EphemereMay 6 - Bern, CH - DachstockMay 7 - Schorndorf, DE - Club ManufakturMay 8 - Graz, AT - Orpheum ExtraMay 9 - Budapest, HU - Durer KertMay 10 - Wien, AT - ChelseaMay 11 - Krakow, PL - Kamienna12May 12 - Warsaw, PL - HydrozagadkaMay 14 - Prague, CZ - Bike JesusMay 15 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am BerghainMay 16 - Aarhus, DK - VoxHallMay 17 - Sonderborg, DK - MejerietMay 18 - Copenhagen DK - A Colossal WeekendMay 20 - Den Haag, NL - PaardMay 21 - Antwerp, BE - BouckenborghMay 22 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music HallMay 23 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door StoreMay 24 - Bristol, UK - DareshackMay 25 - Leeds, UK - The Lending RoomMay 25 - London, UK - Portals FestivalAug. 2 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB *Aug. 3 - Toronto, ON - Garrison *Aug. 4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary *Aug. 5 - Paw Paw, MI - Lucky Wolf *Aug. 6 - Princeton, IL - Barrel Society *Aug. 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry *Aug. 8 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade *Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen *Aug. 10 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel *Aug. 11 - St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole *Aug. 13 - Louisville, KY - Portal *Aug. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roboto Project *Aug. 15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery *Aug. 16 - Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop *Aug. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy *Aug. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye *Aug. 19 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *Aug. 20 - Pawtucket, RI - Machines with Magnets *Aug. 22 - Portland, ME - The Space *Aug. 23 - Somerville, MA - Armory/Somergloom Festival ** w/ Spiritual Poison.



