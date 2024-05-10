Reba McEntire Debuts New Single 'I Can't' On NBC's The Voice!



Multi-media entertainment mogul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Entertainment icon Reba McEntire commanded the stage as she debuted her new single "I Can't" on NBC's The Voice last night, delivering a powerhouse performance complete with pyrotechnics. The driving anthem is the first track from Reba's upcoming album and was penned by Victoria Banks, Tania Hancheroff and Tia Sillers."I'm thrilled to have new music to share with my fans, and 'I can't' wait to hear what they think about it," Reba said. "This is such a powerful song, and I'm looking forward to performing it again next week at the ACM Awards."Reba will return to the stage to perform "I Can't" live on the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday, May 16, streaming on Prime Video at 8p ET. She will also charm viewers across the world as she hosts the show for the 17th time, more than any other ACM host.Reba will continue to light up televisions with her new sitcom Happy's Place, which has been given a series order by NBC. Reba will executive produce alongside her former Reba EPs Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Julie Abbott will also executive produce. Fans can celebrate by catching up on the beloved 6-season sitcom Reba, now available to stream on Netflix.Reba also continues as a coach on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice, with the two-part finale set for May 20 and 21.Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards and GMA Dove Awards. Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically-acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba. Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin. She has even added restauranteur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. Reba has returned as a coach on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice. Her new book Not That Fancy landed on the New York Times bestseller list. For more information, visit www.Reba.com.



