"He Knows" (Ft. Lil Nas X) New Camila Cabello Single Out Now

presave.umusic.com/cxoxotv New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Camila Cabello has released brand new track "HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X)" from her forthcoming album C,XOXO, out June 28th on Interscope Records and available for pre-order now. C,XOXO is written by Camila and brought to life with executive producer El Guincho (Rosalia, FKA twigs, Frank Ocean) and co-producer Jasper Harris (Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Jack Harlowe). Camila recently appeared on the cover of Paper magazine, who describe C,XOXO as having "an emotional immediacy and rawness" and go on to proclaim C,XOXO as her "boldest solo album.""HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X)," with its propulsive, clapping beat paints a picture of a cat-and-mouse game between baddies and their prey. "I think he knows when I play with him like that," Camila teases a smitten suitor who is wrapped around her finger. Lil Nas X adds more drama exclaiming "On the real imma take his soul, Imma take him from his hoes, On the real I think he knows.""HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X)" is preceded by the feverish track "I LUV IT," which Rolling Stone called "a super-charged hyperpop single" and Stereogum described as "a giddy, hyperactive avant-pop bugout." Nylon heralded the track as "an exhilarated pop song on warp-drive," while Billboard called the track "brash and knowingly surprising."This past weekend Camila attended F1 in Miami and performed a special acoustic set for fans. Camila also dazzled on Met Gala red carpet on Monday May 6th wearing a custom dress by Ludovic Saint Sernin. To celebrate the release of C,XOXO, Camila is set to perform at this year's Rock In Rio Lisboa on June 23rd as well as the UK's famed Glastonbury Festival on June 26th."HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X)" is out now.presave.umusic.com/cxoxotv