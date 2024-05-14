The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Air On CBS Friday June 7 2024





*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access on-demand the day after the special airs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and CBS announce THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY(R) AWARDS will broadcast LIVE Friday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*. This year marks the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network.The ceremony is set to take place at the historic Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. The Lifetime Achievement honoree, nominations, host and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks."We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great," said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS. He added, "We're thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys."The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children's & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access on-demand the day after the special airs.



