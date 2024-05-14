Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/05/2024

Stella Standingbear Makes Big Waves With Her New Hit Single "Rock The Boat"

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
238 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
354 entries in 23 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
188 entries in 5 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
333 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
135 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
60 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
474 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
414 entries in 20 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
194 entries in 22 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
154 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
628 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
60 entries in 25 charts
Stella Standingbear Makes Big Waves With Her New Hit Single "Rock The Boat"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stella Standingbear, a viral Indigenous Hip-Pop sensation from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota just unleashed her latest masterpiece.
Her highly-anticipated new single "Rock The Boat" from the upcoming "Moonstruck" EP is set to make waves worldwide. "Moonstruck" is the first new project under her new management deal with D'Kolonyzd Records Inc. & newly inked distribution deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

"Rock The Boat" dropped Friday, May 10th, 2024, and is well on its way to becoming a #1 Hit Single on several music charts. Stream this electrifying track and its accompanying music video on all platforms. This song is a celebration of healthy relationships, complete with a catchy chorus and an invigorating beat.

The magic happened at ABX Studios in Salt Lake City, Utah, where producer Adam Banx poured his talent into recording, mixing, and mastering this track. The music video is a visual treat, shot, directed, and edited by Anthony Ryan Johnson in New Mexico, with a little help from the Rio Grande Yacht Club. Let's get ready to "Rock The Boat"!







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085549 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043232440948486 secs