Aloe Blacc Premiered New Song "Shine" At 2024 Aurora Prize Ceremony In LA

Twitter: twitter.com/aloeblacc LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Aloe Blacc, the acclaimed singer-songwriter known for his chart-topping hits and philanthropic endeavors, shares a new single , "Shine," dedicated to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. Blacc's heartfelt tribute to humanitarian efforts debuted during a special performance at the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Ceremony in Los Angeles (May 9). This prestigious occasion, co-chaired by Dr. Noubar Afeyan and Dr. Eric Esrailian and co-hosted by The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA, celebrates the remarkable efforts of humanitarians worldwide.The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative stands as a beacon of hope, addressing critical humanitarian challenges worldwide. Blacc, renowned for hits like "I Need a Dollar" and "The Man," has woven his passion for social causes into his musical journey. His involvement with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative underscores his commitment to uplifting communities globally.Reflecting on his inspiration behind "Shine," Blacc shares, "I believe that music has the power to uplift and unite all of humanity. With 'Shine,' I offer words of affirmation, inspiration, and motivation to encourage positive social transformation."The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is an esteemed global humanitarian award, honoring individuals who demonstrate extraordinary courage and commitment in alleviating human suffering. A $1 million prize accompanies this accolade, empowering recipients to further their humanitarian endeavors. Aloe Blacc is poised to have a big 2024 with new music releases and more. Stay tuned for news coming soon!Website: aloeblacc.comFacebook: facebook.com/aloeblaccInstagram: instagram.com/aloeblaccTwitter: twitter.com/aloeblacc



