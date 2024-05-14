|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Aloe Blacc Premiered New Song "Shine" At 2024 Aurora Prize Ceremony In LA
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
238 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
354 entries in 23 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
188 entries in 5 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
333 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
135 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
60 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
474 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
414 entries in 20 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
194 entries in 22 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
154 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
628 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
60 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Bryce Dessner Signs Extensive Partnership With Sony Music Masterworks - Creating A New Home Base For His Classical Works And Select Soundtracks
Modern Rock Trio The Black Moods Plot Summer US Tour Following Recent Direct Support Gig With Legendary Rock Act ZZ Top In Arizona!
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Music By Tom Holkenborg Available May 17, 2024
Jess Glynne Receives BRIT Billion Award; Award Presented Following The Release Of Her New Album 'Jess'