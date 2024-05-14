Jon Foreman Pens A "Eulogy" For His Past In Stirring New Single





GRAMMY-Award Winning singer-songwriter Jon Foreman's musical journey began in a California garage filled with surfboards. These were the humble beginnings of multi-platinum selling, Grammy Award winning alt-rock band SWITCHFOOT. As the stages and crowds grew larger, Foreman felt the need for personal connection more than ever. So after the lights, and smoke, and crowd-surfing died down, Jon began singing his acoustic songs in the parking lot behind the venue. It was these "aftershows" that inspired his first four solo EPs in 2007: Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer: Twenty-four understated songs that showcased a new side of his songwriting proficiency. These were followed up by another series of EPs in the spring of 2015 titled, "The Wonderlands" - featuring twenty-four songs, a song for every hour of the day. 2015 welcomed the release of "The Wonderlands" twenty-five more songs that underscored Foreman's unique way of seeing the world. The project was an attempt to craft a song for every hour of the day, accompanied by an unprecedented attempt to play 25 shows in 24 hours, a daunting feat that would become the feature documentary, "25 IN 24." As a true songwriter's songwriter, Foreman's songs have been sung by a truly wide array of artists including: Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, the Jonas Brothers, and Jon Bellion. From New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Throughout his career beloved singer/songwriter, Switchfoot frontman, and SoCal icon Jon Foreman has never shied away from confronting the big questions that life presents. On his latest single "Eulogy" (out today), Foreman attacks the ghosts of his past head-on with his trademark poetic lyricism and tasteful acoustic instrumentation. "Eulogy" is the latest in a string of gorgeous, folk-inflected singles taken from his forthcoming solo LP In Bloom out May 31st.Recorded alongside producer James McAlister (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sufjan Stevens), "Eulogy" sees Foreman asking the question: "why not eulogize the living?". As a touring musician and father of two, he realized that thoughts of death were permeating his mind more often than he expected. Rather than blocking out these feelings and clinging to the past as a nostalgic reminder of youth, Foreman decided that he should embrace his own mortality and celebrate life's multitudes that make us unique. Written as a celebration rather than a song of mourning, "Eulogy" serves as a reminder to let go of the rear view mirror and step into the present.Emblematic of the song's message, "Eulogy" notably features Foreman's daughter Daisy singing harmony with her father during the chorus: "Every day I write the eulogy / For everything I used to be / I'm still aiming for a better me."Speaking about the track, Foreman noted: "Why not eulogize the living? Mark the river as we go? I am unfolding. Becoming. Learning. Growing. "Eulogy" celebrates this transformation. Honoring the death of everything I used to be. I am the mosaic of a shattered man, broken and becoming who I am.Let the dead bury the dead. I am in flow. In flux. Let us eulogize the past, and bury the old man, so that we, the living, can step into the present."To celebrate In Bloom's release, Foreman will be playing a triumphant hometown show at the Belly Up Tavern in San Diego on May 28th. Widely known as one of San Diego's most beloved hometown heroes, the show will see Foreman performing songs from the new album as well as hits from throughout his deep catalog.IN BLOOM TRACKLIST:1. I Propose A Toast2. Where The Sidewalk Ends3. Eulogy4. In Bloom ft.Joy Oladokun5. Antidote6. Stay Wild, Wildflower7. Heaven Is Yours8. Lovers Are Believers9. Cheap Wine (And Expensive Conversation) ft. Abby Holliday10. Lover11. As. Simple. As. Us.12. Sojourn (epilogue) As a true songwriter's songwriter, Foreman's songs have been sung by a truly wide array of artists including: Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, the Jonas Brothers, and Jon Bellion. From Mandy Moore to Meatloaf, his work is appreciated by quite a disparate cross section of the populace. Jon boasts over 130M global streams for his solo records, over 239K Spotify listeners, and has had massive syncs across film and TV including Grey's Anatomy, ESPN College Football, One Tree Hill and more.



