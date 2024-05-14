"Wunderkind Multi-Instrumentalist" (New York Times) Morgan Guerin Delivers Virtuosic Performances On New Album Tales Of The Facade





From 1960-1963, founder, A&R man, and producer Nat Hentoff recorded over 30 extraordinary albums for the Candid Records label. One cannot underestimate the breadth of these recordings - from bebop to the avant-garde, to blues. Candid sat dormant for years until New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned multi-instrumentalist Morgan Guerin delivers virtuosic performances on his new album Tales of the Facade, released today on the esteemed Candid Records label, recently relaunched, with a brand new generation of jazz artists. Guerin's musical prowess has placed him prominently on stages alongside notable artists including esperanza spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington, Chief Adjuah and Marcus Gilmore, among others, as he embarks with them on select tour dates. Tales of the Facade, which is an exploration beyond jazz, calls on influences from Wayne Shorter to Kendrick Lamar. It is a raw and honest exploration of identity that addresses societal issues while celebrating community and inclusivity. The album's title encapsulates the struggle to find authenticity in a world that is dominated by technology.Not only does Guerin shine as a performer, but he also assumes the roles of producer and composer for the entirety of his new album, showcasing his exceptional talents. He has received praise from The New York Times, NPR, and JazzTimes, positioning him as go-to collaborator for a who's-who of jazz artists including Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science, Kassa Overall, Esperanza Spalding and Tyshawn Sorey among others.Tales of the Facade features Guerin's performances on saxophone, bass, electronic wind instrument (EWI), drums, and keys, reflecting his upbringing in a family of musicians and his dedication to his craft. Terri Lyne Carrington has been a significant figure in Guerin's career, giving him one of his first major professional opportunities as a member of her group Social Science, and as Candid's A&R consultant she was instrumental in bringing him to the attention of Exceleration Music partner John Burk. The cover, shot by Guerin's brother Chase, visually interprets the facade we adopt, urging listeners to unravel their true selves amidst the digital noise."There are multi-instrumentalists and then there's Morgan Guerin... a true musical swiss army knife" - CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE, JAZZ NIGHT IN AMERICA"A jazz artist to watch... he's already accomplished what some people spend a lifetime striving for." - NPR"A one-man band with boundless vision." - DOWNBEAT"A virtuoso in the truest sense of the word." - JAZZTIMES"Effortlessly blends hip hop beats, electronic flourishes, and jazz chops." - WBGOFrom 1960-1963, founder, A&R man, and producer Nat Hentoff recorded over 30 extraordinary albums for the Candid Records label. One cannot underestimate the breadth of these recordings - from bebop to the avant-garde, to blues. Candid sat dormant for years until Black Lion Records founder and producer, Alan Bates, bought the label in 1989. The next phase of Candid Records is happening now. Since its relaunch in 2021, with these new phases of recordings, the label has reissued over 28 titles to high critical acclaim. Thanks to brilliant new releases Candid has received five GRAMMY® awards - 2024 winners the Count Basie Orchestra, 2023 winners Terri Lyne Carrington and Wayne Shorter, and 2022's multiple GRAMMY® winner Eliane Elias. Today's Candid is not only committed to its legacy but looks forward to defining its future with the quality music that is synonymous with its elite heritage. Learn more at www.candidrecords.com



