Travis Release New Track 'Raze The Bar' With Friends Chris Martin & Brandon Flowers

10 - L.A. Times New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Glasgow's multiple BRIT and Ivor Novello-winning songwriting giants Travis reveal a second track 'Raze The Bar' from their upcoming album L.A Times, out on 12th July via BMG.A bittersweet story about the closure of "Black & White Bar," a much-loved New York haunt for the band and scores of local creatives, from The Strokes to "Godfather of Street Art" Richard Hambleton. 'Raze The Bar' utilizes Fran's masterful songwriting to tell of a fictional last night in the Greenwich Village bar with all of the frequent characters (the bar staff, and owners Johnny T Yerington and Chris Yerington are now immortalized in the single artwork) before it closed forever. In keeping with the theme of the track, 'Raze The Bar' sees Travis surrounded by friends. Coldplay's Chris Martin and Brandon Flowers of The Killers join the party, supplying additional vocals on the track - a measure of the esteem in which Travis are still held by the bands who emerged in their wake.Speaking about 'Raze The Bar', Fran Healy says:L.A. Times sees Travis embark on a bold new era; an incredible achievement that arrives 25 years since the band released their breakthrough #1 album The Man Who, a 9x Platinum certified record in the UK alone.Produced by Tony Hoffer (Air, Beck, Phoenix), L.A. Times was written by Fran Healy in his studio on the edge of Skid Row, Los Angeles, the city he has called home for the last decade. He describes it as Travis' "most personal album since The Man Who". Its ten songs see their creator, inevitably, trying to make sense of the road travelled to this point - a sentiment reflected in the stunning album cover photograph. Echoing some of Travis' most beloved records - The Man Who, The Invisible Band and The Boy With No Name - we're greeted anew by four distant figures amongst vast surroundings, this time beneath the concrete and glitter of downtown Los Angeles at night. An unbroken line-up since their formation at the Glasgow School of Art in the 1990s, the coordinates of their extraordinary journey together are marked by this latest in a series of arresting images by world-renowned photographer and Travis collaborator for over 20 years, Stefan Ruiz. Travis will begin a huge live season in summer 2024, confirmed to perform with The Killers across their 16 date UK arena tour through June and July, returning to Europe for their first headline tour across the continent since 2016 in August through to September, with more UK live activity soon to be announced.L.A. Times is available digitally, on CD and vinyl. The album is also available as a limited deluxe 2CD package which includes a stripped-back version of the L.A. Times album, recorded between Dougie Payne's Living Room, Glasgow, and Fran Healy's Living Room, L.A.HMV and indie stores have a limited edition green marble vinyl and the band's official store has exclusive limited yellow vinyl and merch bundles. Arena Tour Dates w/ The Killers:12 June 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland14 June 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland15 June 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland18 June Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK19 June Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK21 June Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK22 June Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK25 June OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK26 June OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK27 June OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK4 July O2 Arena, London, UK5 July O2 Arena, London, UK7 July O2 Arena, London, UK8 July O2 Arena, London, UK10 July O2 Arena, London, UK11 July O2 Arena, London, UKL.A. Times Track Listing:1 - Bus2 - Raze the Bar3 - Live It All Again4 - Gaslight5 - Alive6 - Home7 - I Hope That You Spontaneously Combust8 - Naked In New York City9 - The River10 - L.A. Times



