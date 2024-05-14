



Last month, Michael and



Additional upcoming live performances for the duo include the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum's inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala, CMA Fest, performances across Europe, several tour stops with



Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and



The duo recently earned an Academy of Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The War And Treaty releases new song "Leads Me Home." Showcasing a unique sound that has them dubbed the "King and Queen of Gospel Country," the husband-and-wife pair turned consummate award-winning duo, lean into their Americana roots and deliver a standout, homegrown track.Last month, Michael and Tanya Trotter performed at the White House for the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride. They also visited the Library of Congress' Veterans History Project where Michael, an Army veteran, was presented with a certificate for his military service. They returned to Washington, D.C. last week to participate in GRAMMYs On The Hill 2024, which gave winners, nominees and music professionals a chance to visit lawmakers to advocate for legislation advancing music creators' rights. The trip was highlighted by a surprise performance of recent single "Stealing A Kiss" at a College Signing Day event with Former First Lady Michelle Obama in attendance.Additional upcoming live performances for the duo include the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum's inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala, CMA Fest, performances across Europe, several tour stops with Zach Bryan and Chris Stapleton, and the recently announced opening slot for The Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in July. For more information visit www.TheWarAndTreaty.com.Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. With a lionhearted sonic blend, both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, The Tennessean notes, "they are unlike any other act in music." The War And Treaty's major label debut album Lover's Game (Mercury Nashville), was met with critical praise with Associated Press claiming, "The colossally talented pair continue their commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world." Drawing respect across the board, they have gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators including the latest " Hey Driver " with Zach Bryan.The duo recently earned an Academy of Country Music nomination for 'Duo of the Year' that comes following an exciting year of honors, garnering their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best American Roots Song and for the all-genre Best New Artist, as well as their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association and Vocal Duo nomination from the ACM. They were also nominated for this year's CMT Music Awards for Duo/Group Video of the Year and for CMT Performance of the Year. Further recent recognition has come by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association.



