Kings Of Leon Release New Album 'Can We Please Have Fun'

Since their debut in 2003, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon release their 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, released via Capitol Records today. As its title suggests, the album, is a document of the band cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun.The band has also released an accompanying music video for new track "Nowhere to Run." Shot under their own creative direction with their long-time partner Casey McGrath, you can see Kings of Leon dancing and running wild. The band took control of all creative elements on this record managing artwork and (as evident in the video) the unconventional visuals for each song. All were shot over two days in Nashville by the band and a small team.The previously release lead single, "Mustang" continues to climb at radio week over week. The song currently sits in the Top 10 at Alternative radio and Top 5 at Triple A radio. No strangers to the radio charts, "Mustang" marks the ninth Top 10 single for the band at Alternative radio.It's the type of music the band says they've always wanted to make: "This record felt special right from the beginning. From the first meeting (with Kid Harpoon), we could not have been more on the same page," Nathan shares. "It was the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of," Caleb says. "It's like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable," Nathan adds. "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon harkening back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. Sonically, you can hear them unified in vision and purpose and void of all expectations.Can We Please Have Fun is available in numerous limited-edition formats including two limited edition vinyl variants (Olive Green & Coke Bottle Clear with Alternative Artwork) and two limited edition cassettes (Apple Red & Red Glitter). Fans can purchase these as well as the Wrexham Live Edition (2CD & Cassette) at https://kingsofleon.com/. Additional variants can also be found at Amazon, Indie Record Stores and Blood Records.In celebration of today's album's release, yesterday Kings of Leon took over Nashville's Copperline Ranch for a special album release concert and Q&A livestreamed on Amazon Music for the premiere of their new season of City Sessions.Next, they will take their show on the road for their global tour kicking off overseas in Leeds, UK on June 20th at First Direct Arena and continuing through the UK & Europe. They will hit North America on August 14th at Austin's Moody Center and will hit some iconic venues including LA's Kia Forum on August 22nd, New York's Forst Hills Stadium on September 18th and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 26th. You can purchase tickets on and https://kingsofleon.com/."When you have a band, there's a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other," Caleb says. "We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?""Can We Please Have Fun eases into the good times with some unexpected sonic twists… glistening synths… propulsive bassline… sexy… sleek-and-polished grooves." - Rolling Stone"Pulsing with Britpop-ish energy…" - Rolling Stone"Kings of Leon electrify with new album that nods to the past…There's a raw unpredictability to the band's ninth album, a welcome return to the Kings' early sawdust-and-spilled-beer days. Yes, we can definitely have fun here." - Associated Press"Easily their best in years." - Top40-Charts"…recaptures the raucous energy that the Nashville clan bottled in the early '00s. There are moments of introspection, as on the hazy 'Actual Daydream', but it's the fuzzed-up likes of 'Hesitation Generation' and 'Nothing To Do' that feel like flares fired into the crowd of a '00s indie package show." - NMECan We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:1. Ballerina Radio2. Rainbow Ball3. Nowhere To Run4. Mustang5. Actual Daydream6. Split Screen7. Don't Stop The Bleeding8. Nothing To Do9. Television10. Hesitation Generation11. Ease Me On12. Seen Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:August 14 Austin, TX Moody CenterAugust 16 Houston, TX Toyota CenterAugust 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies ArenaAugust 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial TheatreAugust 22 Inglewood, CA Kia ForumAugust 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure ArenaAugust 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*August 28 Portland, OR Moda CenterAugust 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaAugust 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem September 22 Washington, DC The Anthem September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandOctober 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser StageOctober 2 Laval, QC Place BellOctober 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterOctober 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway*Not a Live Nation DateSince their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon (Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar)) has released eight albums (Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), WALLS (2016), When You See Yourself (2021) sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide. The multi-platinum selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all seven of their studio albums on Billboard's Top 200 list and two singles that reached #1 on Modern Rock radio. With the release of WALLS, the band garnered their first-ever number one album debut on the Billboard Top 200. In addition, they have had eight Grammy Nominations, four Grammy Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards, and one Juno Award. They have toured all over the world, playing at top venues and headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Glastonbury. The band will release their highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, on May 10 via Capitol Records.



