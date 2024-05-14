Post Malone & Morgan Wallen Release "I Had Some Help"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
have released their anxiously awaited new single "I Had Some Help". The single was written by Post, Wallen, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith and Hoskins and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins (Co-Producer). The release comes via Mercury Records/ REPUBLIC in partnership with Big Loud Records.
The single, which will be featured on Post's first-ever full-length country album this year, comes on the heels of Post and Wallen's landmark sets at Stagecoach Festival 2024 in Indio, CA. On Saturday, Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam
during the standout performance. On Sunday, Post joined Wallen
on stage for the live debut of "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd. "I Had Some Help" is impacting country, pop and hot AC radio now.
A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone
regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations
" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)
" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.
Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles
" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana
tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.
As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), "I Fall Apart
" (Diamond), "Psycho
" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), "White Iverson
" (Diamond), "Better Now
" (Diamond), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone
simply doesn't stop.
When 11-time 2023 Billboard Music
Awards-winner and Top Male Artist Morgan Wallen
released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen
as "one of the biggest stars in pop, period." One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, surpassing Garth Brooks' Ropin' the Wind with the most weeks at No. 1 for a Country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. The album's 6x-Platinum single "Last Night
" reeled in over 1.5 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music
and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total).
With 13 chart-toppers at Country radio, Wallen
played for 5 countries/3 continents in 2023 for his One Night At A Time World Tour stadium tour. Performing to over 2.4 million fans, One Night At A Time was named a Pollstar and Billboard Country Tour of the Year, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Ohio Stadium, where Wallen
became the largest weekend ever for the venue. The 2024 tour resumed this April in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will take Wallen
to 29 additional shows, 24 of which are stadium-plays. Wallen
donates $3 from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen
Foundation.