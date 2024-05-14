Dillon James Releases New Track "Call Me Up"



Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon James was influenced by the city's unique blend of Rock n' Roll and Country music from an early age, picking up a guitar for the first time at the age of 10. Dillon was first drawn to classic rock, though his tastes diversified to the likes of City And Colour, Glen Campbell, Jeff Buckley, George Strait and Bob Dylan by the time he began writing his own music as a teen. Combined with inspiration from the local sounds of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, Dillon developed the country-rock infused vocals and powerful storytelling that would define his distinct sound. After winning several singer-songwriter competitions and a brief stint working as an actor in Los Angeles, Dillon entered a turbulent period of substance abuse and homelessness. During this painful time, he realized that if he could heal himself and achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, he could become a living testament to others as well.




