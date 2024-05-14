Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 14/05/2024

Dillon James Releases New Track "Call Me Up"

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
238 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
333 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
136 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
61 entries in 23 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
195 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
474 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
414 entries in 20 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
188 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
354 entries in 23 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
154 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
628 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
61 entries in 25 charts
Dillon James Releases New Track "Call Me Up"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soul-stirring Country firebrand Dillon James is sharing a new song, "Call Me Up," available today. Written by Dillon with Joe Clemmons and Jonathan Smith, the song is produced by Paul Sikes.
"'Call Me Up' up is a song I wrote about the ebbs and flows of relationships, they're not always easy," shares Dillon. "It's a song about knowing who you are fully, and the worth you bring to that relationship even when it's hardest. I have been excited to release this one because I feel it shows a different side of me and my music."

Recently making his Grand Ole Opry debut (4/30), Dillon showcased his autobiographical track "Walking Man" and forthcoming release "River Black," dedicating his performance to loved ones who couldn't be with him, but whose presence he felt in the room.

"I feel so honored to be standing with you all here tonight. God is using me in a way in a way I never thought," he shared from stage. Giving attendees a glimpse of his journey to redemption he added, "A few years ago, I was living in a sleeping bag. I was alone and I was sad, and I had nothing. This is a full circle moment. It's the best day of my life. If you've got a dream, don't give up on it."

In addition to "Walking Man" and "Call Me Up" the California-born singer/songwriter released his shoot-it-straight anthem "My Shadow" in March. More new music is on the way for this rising talent as he opens for Nickelback on select shows this summer, and takes the stage at high-profile festivals including CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, Carolina Country Music Fest and Barefoot Country Festival. For more information, please visit DillonJames.com.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon James was influenced by the city's unique blend of Rock n' Roll and Country music from an early age, picking up a guitar for the first time at the age of 10. Dillon was first drawn to classic rock, though his tastes diversified to the likes of City And Colour, Glen Campbell, Jeff Buckley, George Strait and Bob Dylan by the time he began writing his own music as a teen. Combined with inspiration from the local sounds of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, Dillon developed the country-rock infused vocals and powerful storytelling that would define his distinct sound. After winning several singer-songwriter competitions and a brief stint working as an actor in Los Angeles, Dillon entered a turbulent period of substance abuse and homelessness. During this painful time, he realized that if he could heal himself and achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, he could become a living testament to others as well.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087240 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045790672302246 secs